Chennai’s Tambaram Railway Station sports a mural saluting frontline workers fighting COVID-19

A collage of different scenes, together forming a story in colours that exude the country’s relentless spirit, sprawls across a multi-layered wall. Upon a closer look, the characters of the story show themselves: real-life warriors who are fighting a global pandemic tooth and nail at the frontlines. Tambaram Railway Station, thus tells the story of their undying spirit, with a newly painted mural that adorns the facades that form its entrance.

The facelift was initiated as a collaborative effort by a multinational corporation, Chennai-based Nalandaway Foundation and city-based artist Varshini Ramakrishnan.

The facade is divided into three sections — a central wall , flanked by two narrower walls. On one side of the central wall are masked residents of the city, saluting the essential workers who are etched on the opposite end. Corporation officials, the police service, medical professionals, vegetable vendors; all feature in vivid, realistic depictions.

Artist Varshini Ramakrishnan | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The narrower walls on either side sport familiar scenes around the country, that characterise the lockdown, be it a cleaning official disinfecting the streets or the Coronavirus helmet used by the police that had recently gone viral.

Varshini Ramakrishnan, is the artist behind the mural which has been in the works for a month since the lockdown started. “We had plans to do a mural at this station for quite some time. Then the lockdown began and the idea of paying tribute to essential workers came to mind,” says Varshini, “Then, I thought, let it be a memory wall. Even after all this is over, when people walk past it, these scenes will make them remember what we had seen.”

The theme was given to her by the MNC (which wishes to remain unnamed) and Nalandaway Foundation, under which she could experiment as she pleased.

An initial sketch of the mural | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Varshini did a few rough iPad sketches initially — and after a few discussions, the final idea was decided on. The next step was to zero in on the colours: “In most of my illustrations, colours play a major role. Here, it was more about spreading positivity. So, I went through a lot of photographs, the likes that people deem positive, and referred to the colours that they feature,” says the 25-year-old of the process. By creating a few coloured collages, the final mural was decided on.

Since the city had already been on lockdown, Varshini did not have a chance to get the dimensions of the wall before she started working. She had to make do with referring to photographs of the wall. Now, though the railway station wears a desolate look, its crowded walls stand as a testament to how the city is fighting the crisis everyday.