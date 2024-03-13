Chennai’s oldest queer collective Orinam on completing 20 years

March 13, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Chennai is well-known for being a pioneer for many reasons, but not many are aware that it is home to one of India’s oldest LGBTIQA+ resource groups. Orinam, a pathbreaking queer collective completed 20 years recently. Started by a small group of like-minded queer individuals, the first meeting happened at an ice cream parlour in Nungambakkam in 2003.

At that time, there were many email groups and online forums where community members shared their thoughts and made friends. However, Orinam created history by offering offline spaces and support in the city through meetings and gatherings, building its network through volunteers of different age groups. From about 10 members in 2003, today, over 200 people attend events regularly and a core group of about 15 volunteers coordinate to act as peer counsellors and event organisers.

Across the years, several people have devoted their efforts and acted as core members of the collective which is funded entirely through donations. Felix S, who has been part of the journey as a chief volunteer from the first day says, “Orinam meetups were all about finding other people like yourself in the city and getting to know their journey as LGBT+ individuals in society. Queer people have a hard time fitting in and face many hurdles due to lack of social acceptance of their identities. This space provides a breath of fresh air for several members of the community who are mostly closeted.”

Over the years, the support space provided by Orinam has expanded and the collective now plays a key role in organising the Chennai International Queer Film Festival (nicknamed Reel Desires) in association with the Goethe Institut every year inAugust, as well as literary and spoken-word events through QUILT (Queering Literature) meetups.

L Sriram, another key member of the collective stresses the importance of support group meetings that are conducted every month for members of the queer community. “Even though our support group meetings have been happening for a long time, we realised how crucial it was to have them during the pandemic when many LGBTIQA+ people faced mental health issues due to lack of support at home.”

Sriram says that over the years, the conversations around queer identities involved folks younger than 18 who reached out for support. This necessitated the involvement of parents in the meetings. Pratibha and her husband Varadarajan, who reached out to Orinam to better understand their queer daughter shared their experience. “We could never figure out the issues our daughter was facing as we were not initially aware of queer identities. We randomly walked into an Orinam support group meeting and gradually found ways to accept and embrace our daughter’s sexual orientation making the journey easier for her as well as us,” says Pratibha. Presently, the couple has stepped into a new role as supportive queer parents for many youngsters in the city, opening their home and hearts for folks who lack acceptance from their biological family.

M Rajiv, who for a long time was unsure as to where he fit in the queer spectrum faced bullying for more than 10 years at his school, forcing him to withdraw from academics. He had no friends and supportive peers, which prompted him to reach out to Orinam for support. There, he found Professor Shankar Ganesan, a now-deceased queer professor who mentored him and made his parents understand his queer identity. “Many people like me die by suicide due to the lack of support from family and friends. Orinam’s meetings were life-saving because I found my chosen family there and overcame my depression and loneliness.”

Fred Rogers, who identifies as a man of trans experience, shares how Orinam was pivotal in making sure his ex-spouse understood his gender identity. “There is very little awareness about transmasculine persons as this identity is marginalised even within the transgender spectrum. Peer support, access to shelters, medical transition and mental health services are much needed for us. In Tamil Nadu, there are about 300 trans men who have come together as a group and it is to be noted that only a handful of us has even completed schooling. Rape and violence occur constantly to transmasculine persons and many of these cases do not even get reported,” says Fred.

Orinam has also played a critical role in providing mental health support to community members by mobilising queer affirmative mental health professionals and is also involved in the organising of the annual Chennai Rainbow Self-Respect Pride in the month of June, along with other organisations.

Another important contribution of the collective is its website orinam.net, which contains many vital resources for the community. Felix also says corporate sensitisation is a crucial part of its outreach programmes towards allies. This involves conducting sessions with various corporate organisations and working with their queer employee resource groups. Sriram explains the need to compile lists of queer affirmative doctors.

“It is difficult to identify doctors who are educated on queer issues. Many parents think being gay or trans is a disease when it is not. Conversion therapy “to cure queerness” is unethical and unscientific. Various faulty methods like electroshock therapy, admitting queer individuals in psychiatric wards and prescribing anti-depressants as a ‘cure’ still prevail,” says Sriram.

It is noteworthy that Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court who delivered a landmark judgement on queer rights in Tamil Nadu reached out to volunteers of Orinam to learn about the issues faced by the queer community. In the recent years, even though queer issues are being given importance, there is a need for collectives like Orinam to continue providing support to queer people, young and old, grappling with their identity and the world around them.

Some names have been changed to protect identities. To get in touch with Orinam, reach out to L Sriram (8056221917).

