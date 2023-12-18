Chennai’s changing Christmas-scape through the lens of shopkeepers in Parrys and George Town

December 18, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

At the Good Pastor International Book Centre, in Parrys’ Armenian Street, S Ragini and her daughter Diana, are sorting through angels to pick one with a pleasant smile. The tradition of keeping Christmas trees is fairly new in their house.

“Earlier, we could not afford it, but we moved to a bigger space about two years ago. Now, we keep a small tree, two candles, a small statue of Mary and Jesus and the Bible, of course. We are searching for a cute little angel and a small statue of Joseph. We’ve been unsuccessful with the latter. Every doll looks like it has make-up on,” says Ragini.

Ragini’s observation about dolls with dollops of rouge is one that Flavian Rodrigo is all too familiar with. This fourth generation proprietor of Thomas Rodrigo & Sons, a 144-year-old store selling Christian religious articles in the heart of Broadway, knows that the faces of famous Christian gods have altered a little over time. Today, there are cookie-cutter versions of the nativity scene with little life. “Chinese products,” he says.

Even until about 30 years ago, many statues displayed at their store used to be handmade using papier mache. The recipe for making dolls life-like lay in their eyes. Skilled craftsmen would pour over these details about three months before Christmas time in factories at the periphery of the city. Now though, the process is less labour intensive as resin moulds push out neatly constructed Anglo-Saxon hands, feet and eyebrows. Flavian Rodrigo however still seeks out his community of painters to prevent the blush of rosy pink on every doll’s face, distinguishing their wares and keeping this business afloat even after a century.

Christmas, even until two decades ago, was a fairly timid affair in Chennai, he says. The community would attend midnight mass, eat a light dinner (idiyappam and curry in his case) and exchange new clothes or presents, the following day. You could count the number of stores selling bells, sleighs, cards and mistletoes in the city.

Today, with the advent of American sitcoms in many more homes, Christmas has become far more secular. Customers seek the trees that they watch in Hollywood films, says Marlena Anto, Sales Head, Evergreen Christmas Centre, which opened back in 1991 on Pantheon Road. With houses, schools and offices sporting endearing decorations atop fake fir trees, the festival has slowly transcended religion. It is no wonder that the winding cul-de-sac of Parrys and George Town end up blinding you with Christmas cheer.

The yule of today has glow-in-the-dark baby Jesuses; inflatable snowmen towering at seven feet; two centimetre long miniature bibles; and hanging bulbs in all the colours of the Pantone catalogue.

Avatar lights?

Rahman Decoration Centre on NSC Bose Road has three floors, each sectioned into parts, housing over thousands of items. Boxes of angry-looking cherub keychains in a small, obscure corner contribute to a sizable few hundreds. One can find stars the size of the palm and ones large enough to hang outside churches. There are serial lights that blink and others that buzz. Some can be programmed to dance to the music. Christmas trees have LED endings too.

Abdur Rahman, the founder of the store, says that back in 1986, they limited their stocks to fake flowers for weddings. In 2005, they ordered some Christmas decorations on a whim. As word spread over the decade, business grew. “What started as a small shop on the ground floor has now taken over the building. Each of my three sons are managing their own shops in the same complex. There is a significant jump in the crowd now,” he says.

This is a very busy time for the building. Rahman spends a good few minutes instructing people about where the wares need to be shifted, while managing accounts. “It is evident, everyone comes here because of the price range. One can get items worth ₹5 all the way up to ₹5 lakh for trees and such,” he says.

Marlena from Evergreen says that some of the clientele is willing to spend significantly on ensuring that their whole house feels festive. Table runners and tree skirts all match now, she says. She adds that there has been a demand for Avatar-themed lights, snow globes and aeroplanes that swirl around trees.

After going over the best-sellers this season, Marlena remarks that simple traditions like that of the ‘God ma, God child’ involving anonymous gifting during the Christmas season have seemingly vanished from conversations at schools and colleges. She instead adds that they have been selling out on a significant number of curated gift hampers that large groups, particularly IT companies tend to purchase.

Arivazhagan P who has been working at the Christian Literature Society in George Town for 42 years now, recalls that they once had several rows dedicated to Christmas cards, an affordable gift with a message that shows thought. These cease to exist now. There is not a single card at any of these stores.

As Arivazhagan speaks with lament, Pastor Andrews Baskar and six other members of his church in Nerkundram, can all be seen scrambling to make last-minute purchases at CLS. It is already a little late, he says. “We all make collective decisions after everyone brings their object of desire,” he adds.

The pastor is paying the bill as we speak about Chennai’s changing Christmas when a woman from his parish parallelly tries to convince him to buy a light that changes colour when the wind blows. It is unsure if he speaks to me or to her. He simply says, “One should not think too much. It is out with the old and in with the new”.

