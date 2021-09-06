The young businesses keeping Chennai’s age-old bungalows on the map

Chennai

06 September 2021 16:15 IST

From luxury shopping outlets to indie music venues, we explore the buildings that bridge Chennai’s historic and contemporary life, and meet the entrepreneurs keeping them alive

Barracks, ancestral home, wedding venue... Chennai’s Luz House has seen many uses over the centuries. As the 250-year-old property inches its way back into the city’s social life, after a pandemic-prompted hiatus, it finds other heritage properties in the fray, newly inaugurated to woo Chennai in imaginative ways.

Cafes, event venues, performance platforms, flagship stores… a clutch of young entrepreneurs are now basing their businesses in age-old city architecture. In the process, they not only find steady means of upkeep for these maintenance-heavy structures, but also make sure they continue to be a part of contemporary Chennai life.

Advertising

Advertising

Primrose, a 1950 bungalow in Mylapore, underwent an Art Deco renovation in 2020 before opening its doors in July 2021. The old family home now boasts subtly stylised pillars and lights, central cooling and an elevator, but still retains sloping red oxide flooring on the terrace, an inner courtyard open to the skies, and an old mango tree that has stood there for as long as Archana Kalpathi can remember.

“The property belongs to my husband’s family, and we wanted it to be a space where the family could celebrate happy occasions,” she says, adding that the idea of using it as an events space stems from there.

Since its opening, Primrose has hosted birthdays and intimate dinners, and plans to woo everything from exhibitions and bake sales to pre-wedding functions. “We plan to keep it exclusive,” adds Archana, “Since it’s a family property, we want to make sure that it’s used properly.”

On the other hand, PH Cafe in Egmore welcomes anyone who wants to spend a day in their own little creative shell, and even provides a platform to some of them.

The indie music and art cafe has been functional since 2019. For Rashmi Nandita, the same old walls that house her childhood memories are now witness to her professional ones. She calls it her old “Kerala family house”, built in 1948. “My family has been here for generations,” says Rashmi, “We didn’t want to touch the architecture, or do anything to the house. We just redid the garden. OTS [On The Streets of Chennai, a collective] performs here, and we have a little rural art setup inside,” says Rashmi.

PH used to have seating inside, where freshly painted furniture shared space with decades-old wooden swings, a nostalgic Singer sewing machine complete with a pedal, and even a badminton racquet from Rashmi’s grandmother’s youth.

Traditional paintings from the Ravi Varma Printing Press give company to louvered windows and to little cabinets built into wall crevices, with stately wooden shelves and simple glass doors. They watched sedately as servers tread the red oxide floors with trays of cold coffee thickened with homemade ice cream.

But since the pandemic broke out, the interiors have been shut. Guests are now only seated on the pillared balcony, which curves around the house, looking over a little courtyard, a makeshift stage, and a row of coconut tree stumps that double up as seats.

Despite the Egmore traffic roaring right outside, it is easy to see why this space is so inviting to budding artists, musicians and comedians, many of whom spend hours working here.

It is a sturdy house; the foundation below expands about two or three feet beyond the visible structure above ground. “It’s difficult to even drill a nail into a wall, and plumbers and electricians have a tough time,” says Rashmi, rapping her knuckles on a hefty balcony column.

Columns are an eye-catching feature not only of this 1940s house, but also of the over-a-century-old Kingsley on Spur Tank Road. Home to the flagship store of Kanakavalli, this colonial-era family home was deliberately picked out for that purpose six years ago by Ahalya S. The property belongs to a Chennai family that wishes to stay anonymous, but was happy to rent to Ahalya and let her carry our restorations.

“The point was to create a showcase primarily for our Kanjeevaram saris. We wanted a space as well-crafted as the saris themselves,” says Ahalya, whose curated saris, trousseau boxes and jewellery find a poetic setting in the old wooden cupboards, brass knick knacks and traditional architecture of Kingsley. “We had to renovate almost all of it — it was being used as a home, but as a store our requirements where high, like for example lighting and security. The floor used to be a regular cement I think; it is now a classic black and white chequered floor. The waterworks, the walls, the woodwork including teak doors and windows, everything had to be redone,” adds Ahalya.

When it comes to renovating old properties, however, no one understands the challenges better than Abhimanyu Prakash, the man who opened Luz House to the public. Abhimanyu remembers that entire year of work that went into Luz House, before the family property was ready in 2014. “It is more than two centuries old, and needs a lot of maintenance. I couldn’t imagine selling it; in my mind, the house belongs not to me or my father, but to my children and those who will come after them. So I had to think of ways to make the place at least earn its own upkeep,” he explains.

Curb your enthusiasm

The original plan was that of a yoga and spa retreat, but the family later decided to keep it open for multiple uses, interfering as little with the original structure as possible.

“We managed it without opening up a single wall, retaining the original teak wood and country tiles. Parts of the roof that had to be redone, were fixed with wood recycled from other parts of the house,” he says, adding that the entire renovation was done under the watchful guidance of conservation architect Kalpana Mohamed, who “stayed our hand whenever we got too enthusiastic”.

Built well before the times of indoor plumbing, Luz House required an overhaul of not only pipelines, but also the electric system, wall finish and parts of the roofing.

“Typically, in a normal building or house, you could expect to paint it about once every four years. Here, it has to be done twice a year with a light, lime-based paint instead of the regular ones,” says Abhimanyu, adding, “The walls are different. They are not meant to stop heat, but to absorb moisture and to breathe,” he says with a hint of pride.

He adds, “It is about 8,000 square feet now, but there was a time when the whole property was 30 acres, and this was only one of three houses owned by the Buchi Babu family. This particular one was the zenana, or ladies quarters.”

Since its opening in 2015, the centuries-old bungalow has been used to hosting about 12 to 15 events a month including traditional weddings. “In 2020-2021, there was barely any income,” says Abhimanyu, “We wanted to put in a restaurant and five or six large rooms for people to stay, but that may not be a possibility now.”

History has a steady hand here, but the future will have to wait.