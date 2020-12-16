Chennai Government school libraries get a facelift thanks to Build A Library project

Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen collaborates with Aravani Art Project to create vibrant and colourful libraries in the city’s Government schools

Bright red chairs around yellow tables, sky blue walls with clouds and birds painted on them... what was once a dimly lit library with paint peeling off its walls is now a vibrant space, thanks to the Build A Library project and Aravani Art Project.

The library belongs to Panchayat Union Primary School, Kolapakkam, and is among seven others that received a facelift this year.

For this project, transgender artists from Aravani Art Project (a women and transwomen art collective that does collaborative public art projects) worked with the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen to add colour to libraries in Government schools. “We created fun, vibrant libraries that are safe spaces for children to learn the arts,” says Samia Sait, a member of the club, adding that they also fixed lights, fans, doors and windows that were not in good condition. More importantly, they stocked the libraries with books collected from donors.

“By mid-2021, we hope to refurbish nine more libraries in the city,” says Samia. Among their fund-raising drives for the initiative is the upcoming Bake A Library event. “We have got home-bakers from the city donating goodies for our cause. We will sell on their behalf and proceeds from the sale will go towards the Build A Library project,” she adds.

The event is also a book drive; Samia says that those who are willing can donate books as well. “They can Dunzo the books to us, drop them off at the venue, or we could go collect them from their homes.” The bake sale, she says, will be controlled for crowds, so that people can attend and shop in limited numbers. “They can also pre-order on our website and get the goodies home-delivered,” she says, adding that 40 home-bakers will be sending goodies such as muffins, cheese cakes, cookies, quiches and more.

The Bake A Library sale is on at Black Orchid, Chamiers Road, on December 19 and 20. For details, call 9841224265. Shop online at bakesale.rotarynextgen.com