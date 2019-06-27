Chennai from the eyes of a newcomer

“When you are young and yet to step out into the world, you have a lot of expectations from it. We did, especially from Chennai,” says standup comic Chockalingam SP, in an effort to explain his new act.

The ways in which they were let down form the crux of Indha Ooru Enna Vilai, a double act by Chockalingam and fellow comic Sriram Prasad, scheduled for this weekend. A mix of funny anecdotes and coming of age (of sorts) stories, the act can also be considered a tribute to Chennai, where both Sriram and Chockalingam have been living for years. “I came here about seven years ago from Madurai, and so did Sriram, from Tiruchirapalli,” adds Chockalingam.

Both have been doing standup in the city for over two years now. The difference, points out Sriram, is that while Chockalingam has a good eight years of experience as an IT professional, Sriram graduated just last year. So the duo sees this show as a chance to compare the difference in the coming of age experience seven years ago and now.

Navigating a new urban space and its ways, it turns out, makes for some good comedic content. Chockalingam remembers being struck by the sheer scale of Chennai. “Everything was bigger and more: the roads, the traffic... I wasn’t sure of the neighbourhoods, I didn’t know the difference between T Nagar and Mambalam. I took long auto rides to places that were actually just the next train stop,” he laughs.

But this isn’t just about two men grappling with a city. A large part of Sriram’s set, for instance, is about ambitions and family dynamics. “It is about all the dreams I had and what I wanted to do, and how I failed miserably in all of them,” he says without a trace of irony in his voice.

Needless to say, nostalgia also takes up a good chunk of both their sets, and comparisons between Chennai and the men’s hometowns are inevitable.

Chockalingam, for instance, will be weaving in anecdotes about his grandparents and their six kids, in addition to other topics close to his heart: “Till date, I miss the taste of food in Madurai,” he says wistfully, adding, “Especially the parotta.”

Indha Ooru Enna Vilai will be held at Counter Culture Comedy Club, Alwarpet, on June 30 at 6 pm. Tickets are available at www.bookmyshow.com.