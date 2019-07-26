As patriotic as a filmstar

Once upon a time, we used to mourn that our glamorous filmstars kept themselves so carefully out of all things political. The land could be riven by riots and parched with drought and they would still be sweetly posing in some wildly imaginative tribal outfit and commenting intelligently only about their box-office takings. Except for a predictable four or five names from that universe we still call “alternative” who would unfailingly come forth with their “alternative” views, there was nothing that would hint that the denizens of the various Bolly, Tolly, Kolly woods even lived on the same planet as the rest of us, excited sightings in dark glasses at airports regardless.

Then the tide changed. Social media happened. And we put in place a new government. Now, lo and behold, every Tom, Tanya and Akshay Kumar is a political being in the full sight of millions of their faithful followers. They have discovered that they are Citizens of the Indian Polity. They Swear Fealty to Mother India at every drop of their designer hats. They crawl all over our timelines playing the roles of their lifetime as Responsible Voters.

It’s an infection that has simultaneously overcome many of our sportspersons too. They now lose no chance to salute with their racquets and clamber across boxing rings to shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. If the filmstars thought only they could go all Kesari with their costumes, cricketers have shown them they can go several shades of saffron better. And from a time when you could barely see them behind sunglasses and four layers of bodyguards, they now roll down their BMW windows to scold members of the lay public for littering. They then post videos of the scolding so that we all know how virtuous they are.

It’s all very edifying. And uplifting. It feels like Moral Science class all over again. I have such fond memories of those lessons, when we were told to Work Hard. Be Honest. Brush Your Teeth. Greet Your Parents. It was stirring stuff. It’s been the making of me, as you must have noted from my writings. I am polite, I greet my readers, and I always brush my teeth.

What more can a nation want than to see its dear cinema and sports stars become fierce patriots and model citizens. Walk into a movie hall and you can’t dig into your popcorn without good old Akshay Kumar’s double whammy on smoking and menstrual hygiene. Two birds with one ad. (Wish they would Photoshop his gummy grin though, it’s a bit scary.) Impressive as this ad is, watching Kumar morph into a hard-hitting journalist who grills the Prime Minister on tough topics ranging from mangoes to memes was the point at which you knew exactly how far Bollywood has come in its cutting-edge politics.

From Anupam Kher to Amitabh Bachchan, our stars now participate in governance with a vengeance. They gush over Mr Modi. They gush over Chandrayaan 2. They gush over government schemes. From sanitary pads to toilets to rockets to Prime Minister, everything connected with this regime now gets an accompanying movie of its own. I had not realised that when the PM said ‘sabka saath’, he meant it so literally. Imagine! All of us can now watch as the government plays at a screen near you all the time.

I now eagerly wait for celebrity tweets to stay up to speed with the nation. Moon launch, athletics medal, monsoon’s arrival, hockey win, water tanks, highways, you name it, it’s there. The headlines, punctuated with a lot of tiny tricolour flag icons. Very inspiring.

So when I saw newspaper articles about the government amending important laws such as the Right to Information Act and the Human Rights Act, I naturally checked to see the superstar tweets on these developments. Strangely, I found no mention of them. Even Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri, the experts on the bane of urban naxalism and anti-nationalism, were silent about it.

Now, if you keep claiming to build toilets for the people but take away their right to ask exactly how many toilets you’ve built, it doesn’t seem very citizen-friendly to me, but what would I know? I’ve never taken a selfie with the PM, have I?

Where the writer tries to make sense of society with seven hundred words and a bit of snark.