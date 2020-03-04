After memes, CBSE now releases ‘exam anthem’ for students

04 March 2020 17:29 IST

Hoping to motivate students, CBSE has released a board exam anthem based on Emiway’s ‘Machayenge’

Look who is vamping up its Gen-Z connect. As board exams for Class X and XII students across India are underway, CBSE’s new ‘exam anthem’ is doing the rounds in student-teacher WhatsApp groups.

Though admittedly, it’s mostly enthusiastic teachers forwarding the song to wary students.

The song, on YouTube, samples rapper Emiway’s ‘Machayenge’ and changes its lyrics to (hold your breath) ‘Padhenge’ (We will study).

In the video, as purple bars ebb and rise during the chorus beats, the square CBSE logo — that most of us associate with the Maths textbooks — thumps into view. The surprisingly thoughtful lyrics remind students that marks are not the only measure for success, and that there are many careers to choose from, including dance, teaching and design.

Students however, in all cynicism, seem to suspect this video is the aftermath of the Physics paper, which many claim was one of the toughest in recent years — there is even a Change.org petition demanding lenient checking.

Despite students snickering at what they call a ‘boomer’ attempt to be cool, CBSE has been trying its best to motivate through the Gen-Z language of memes. A scroll through their Twitter this February looks much like an aunt trying desperately to connect with adolescent nephews and getting only sarcasm in response. But then, it’s exam time and stress is high.

Incidentally, the music industry seems to be taking the student audience seriously. In December 2019, Sony Music released a student anthem by Naezy and Dub Sharma, called ‘Let’s Crack It’ which garnered not only some 15 million views, but the most elusive of all: the respect of a teen.

We hope you reach there too, CBSE. Keep trying, we’re sure that one meme to win them all is not far away.