The ultimate dog versus cat debate

If I were selfish enough, I would wish for dogs to outlive humans. But no dog deserves to feel the pain of loss; we humans, on the other hand, have done plenty to deserve it. And we probably love our dogs a little less than they love us, too. They simply have much larger hearts.

It is the one species on this planet that most personifies love. Not just love: unconditional, no-holds-barred adoration. A dog’s affection never has to be coaxed out — it is always in high supply, and will be delivered to you in slobbers. Whether you want it at that moment, is immaterial.

Dogs also help you sharpen your reflexes. Picture this: you are returning from work. Your dog’s ears had perked up as soon as your vehicle turned into the street. As you approach your door, you are aware that on the other side, a 30-kg cannonball of fluff is barrelling down towards you. You have exactly five seconds to step inside, throw aside your keys, and place yourself before the sofa in the hopes of a soft landing. And then the furry hurricane hits you. Every single day, for 14 years.

They celebrate your presence. They pine in your absence. They personify never-ending hunger (you will never look like the glutton when your dog is around, no matter how much you eat) and an inexplicable excitement at birds. Strangers may enter and leave in peace, but if a sparrow dares flit across the balcony, all hell breaks loose. Squirrels: beware. Burglars: please bring treats and pats.

Meghna Majumdar is that creep you met on the street who chatted with your dog for an hour while ignoring you completely

It’s 2020, can we stop living in binaries? Of the cat person/dog person kind, I mean. Daughter to parents who insist our dog is the son they never had, I understand the dogged adoration.

But if dogs have been bred to be loyal fluffballs over centuries of evolution, cats *choose* to love you. Contrary to popular belief, their affection need not be coaxed. It comes to you when you least expect it.

When you’re lying down, busy texting, it will find itself a spot to cuddle in the nook between your bosom and your tummy, sending you happy purrs of vibrations. It will greet you with mews and play catch-my-paw-if-you-can from under doors for hours on end. It will listen intently as you play music. It will groom you clean with its sandpaper-y tongue because it considers you family. And on days you’ve been nice, Santa Paws will even bring you the gift of a pigeon head.

For far too long, cats have been demonised in the popular media (and their humans termed crazy) simply for having a mind of their own. These erratic beings are not likely to follow orders or be trained. If you ask Garfield to beg for treats, he will take your bowl and show you his derrière. Dogs just have a better PR sense.

When you’re living with a playful kitten, every minute is like a Laurel and Hardy show. The entire Internet is built on the foundation of cat memes alone. So bring them down all you want, it doesn’t matter; cats always land on their feet.

Sweta Akundi will fight her way through allergies to pet a cat

In this column, we pit two icons against each other.