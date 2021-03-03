Spot the Grey Plover putting on its breeding finery on the Indian coast

In its wintering grounds, which include the Indian coastline, there are two time-slots when this bird can be called Black-bellied Plover. Be ready, the second slot is just weeks away

While confabbing with its Arctic neighbours — the Saamis, Nenets and Inuits — about climate change, the Grey Plover utilises the handle @blackbelliedplover.

In its migratory range, it is @greyplover, wearing drab overalls — grey upperparts and white underparts with the chest speckled-grey. The exceptions are in early-September and end-of-March-to-early-May, when it would be draped (somewhere between partly and fully) in its breeding finery.

In these short time-slots, the adult male’s cheek, neck, breast and belly are the shade of a just-laid bituminous road. Hence the name Black-bellied Plover. In these body parts, the adult female bears the shade of the same road after it had been subjected to a year of tyre-scuffing.

A Grey Plover at Pulicat on September 9, 2020. When they arrive in their wintering grounds in early September, adult Grey Plovers might not have completely moulted out of their breeding plumage. | Photo Credit: Umesh Mani

Birders at the bird’s migratory range, which includes the tidal falts on Indian coastlines, including Chennai’s, hope to say their “howdy’s” to the bird during these times.

Contrasting sharply with most other plovers, this species does not display much of a flocking behaviour.

The Grey Plover has its favourite sunbathing spots, the closest one being Pulicat; even there, the species can come across as being thin on the ground, because it is not gregarious.

A Grey Plover in non-breeding, winter plumage at Pulicat on October 11, 2017. | Photo Credit: Rama Neelamegam

On the eastern coastline, based on eBird records, mudflats at Adyar Estuary, Kelambakkam backwaters, Muttukadu backwaters, Mudhaliarkuppam backwaters, Nemmeli salt-pan area, Muttukadu backwaters and Odiyur may be quickly accessible spots where one could look for this species. A visit to Pulicat and Point Calimere may however be more conducive for a study of the species.

A member of Madras Naturalists Society, Umesh Mani weighs in:

“You do not get Grey Plovers in large numbers. Pacific Golden Plovers come in huge flocks. The last season, the regular flocks of Pacific Golden Plovers I saw at mudflats in Pulicat were in numbers of 50, 70 and 100, and the largest was something like 2000 individuals. In comparison, the largest flock of Black-bellied Plovers I saw was 15 to 20 in a trip; and the regular flocks would be two or three individuals at a time.”

It seems to be a leitmotif, repeated at most other coastal mudflat ecosystems. To give an example, birder Rama Neelamegan reports a sighting from Kelambakkam Backwaters that showed an almost similarly lopsided ratio, the scales heavily tipped in the favour of Pacific Golden Plover.

The point is: Among the plovers, the Grey Plover is an outlier when it comes to gregariousness.

Umesh illustrates it: “The sand plovers and ringed plovers are in groups, typically in mixed flocks. In contrast, the Grey Plovers are usually by themselves, unless they are roosting or getting together for reverse migration.”

Over to Point Calimere with its BHNS Regional Migration Study Centre.

“The Grey Plover is one of the uncommon birds, and every year we would ring 5 to 6 of them, with the upper limit at 10. When major projects were on, bird-ringing would happen round the year. With none under way now, ringing is restricted to a part of the bird migration season,” explains S. Balachandran, deputy director at the Centre.

There is a fascinating Grey Plover-ringing episode from 1989 that Balachandran has regaled generations of bird-enthusiasts. The memory is sufficiently fresh from the mudflats of Point Calimere for him to not call it up again.

“In January 1989, we made a recovery of a Grey Plover, one that had been ringed in Kazakhastan three to four months back in September, where it had made a pitstop en route to its wintering grounds. When we recaptured this bird at Point Calimere in the first month of 1989, the Centre had a guest: Soviet bird scientist Prof. Gavrilov. Studying the details of the ring, Gavrilov was beside himself with excitement. The bird was from the Soviet (which Kazahastan was a part of, at that time) and wonder of wonders, he had ringed the bird himself. It was as if he was chasing the bird all the way to its wintering grounds” — is Balachandran’s account of that surreal episode.

Balachandran points out that the overall sense one gets about the Grey Plover is that it has dwindled, something that could be said of all bird species dependent on mudflat ecosystems.

“It is a global phenomenon; everywhere, coastal mudflats are dwindling. Stopover sites, during migratory birds’ southward passage or northward passage, are also shrinking. These issues are not restricted to India, but are global,” says Balachandran. “The Grey Plover is a largely a specialist bird, depending heavily on mudflats with their molluscs and crustaceans. Sometimes, they may opportunistically land in freshwater wetlands, but cannot get by on them. The Grey Plover is hugely coastal, found in coastal islands.”

So, there is no alternative to protecting coastal ecosystems for the sake of such species.