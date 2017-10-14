Can you hear the drums of Peruvanam?

A video clip has recently been making the rounds of WhatsApp. There are people drifting in and out of the frame at what seems to be a temple festival somewhere in Kerala. In the middle of it all, lost to the world, stands a lean, middle-aged man in a blue shirt and dark trousers.

He is swaying intently to the sound of chenda melam, Kerala’s dramatic and very infectious percussion ensemble. For the first few seconds you could be forgiven for thinking that he is an attention seeker, perhaps inebriated. Then you start noticing the finer details of his movements: his finger movements are in perfect synchrony with the beats of the drum, almost as though he is conducting it. He allows his body to mime the slow early beats, steps up the shuddering with his arms akimbo, and then goes into absolute frenzy at the climax.

For the most part, his eyes are shut, in complete abandon, oblivious to the curious — and some clearly embarrassed — worshippers. But Titus chettan, as the excise official from Thrissur is fondly called, is beyond all that. He is what is called a melapremi, a Melam lover, more specifically a lover of the annual Melam festival at Peruvanam’s ancient Mahadeva temple.

Chenda love

This village sits 10 km off the bustling city of Thrissur, its entrance marked only by a kitschy banner announcing the stunning temple. Walk through its winding lanes, flanked by lovely foliage, fields and pretty houses, all ridiculously picture-postcardish, and you start noticing other signs of its love for the chenda. Perched atop gateposts and walls are chendas and other varieties of drums.

Peruvanam is, in short, mad about Melam. An average local is likely to either play the chenda or be a very discerning connoisseur. At the very least, he or she can “catch” the talam with an instinctive but unerring sense of the beat cycle.

The village heroes are its chenda wizards, men like the legendary Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, who has a massive, passionate fan following within and outside Kerala, Peruvanam Satheesan Marar, Cherusseri Kuttan Marar and Peruvanam Shankara Narayanan.

The village has some 250 drummers, varyingly skilled. Toss in the connoisseurs and you have a huge community of melapremis. They mayn’t all be as obsessive as Titus, but you can see them at Melams keeping time with hands waving in the air.

It is hardly surprising then that filmmaker, impresario and Peruvanam man, K. Ramachandran, a resident of Mumbai for around three decades, took it on himself to document the phenomenon. He runs Keli, an organisation that has hosted classical arts events, especially Kerala’s percussion and performing arts, in Mumbai since 1999.

His project, called The Saga of a Village and launched last year, plans to put the village on Kerala’s cultural map for its anthropological relevance and distinct art history. He has begun documenting not just Melam but the Sanskrit theatre art of Koodiyattam as well. Phase two of the project was inaugurated this February by tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, a Melam aficionado.

Peruvanam’s heroes are its chenda wizards. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Ramachandran says, nowhere is percussion the centrepiece of a music tradition as much as it is in Peruvanam. “Everything here works towards it — there is great local talent, a rich audience, and a tradition honed over centuries.”

The setting for the year’s biggest Melam at the Peruvanam pooram (fair) usually held in searing April is the nadavazhi or pathway outside the Shiva temple. The rather small area attracts over 1.5 lakh people every year, spilling over a slope that rolls down from the temple exit towards a path that borders a pond and beyond it, into the fields and the Balarama temple. It makes for a natural amphitheatre for the aural drama that stars about 1,000 drummers every year.

Occasion and artistry

Twenty-four temples take part in the fair, with the cycle of Melams dedicated to different shrines starting at 4.00 p.m. and ending at around 8.00 the next morning. This makes for about 16 hours of dramatic drumming ringing out loud, leaving no one untouched. In all, there are about seven ensemble performances.

“Peruvanam provides both the occasion and the artistry to nurture this tradition. It developed from the tantrika traditions of the temple, but now has a growing base outside that world too,” Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, 63, descendant of a family of outstanding artistes, told me last year.

His phenomenal skills took him to Delhi for the Republic Day parade in 1986-87. He has been leading the special Ilanjithara Melam during Thrissur Pooram for 18 years, and leads 300 ensembles every year.

The tradition is part of ritual and intrinsically connected to the temple calendar, although nobody knows quite how old the tradition is. Temple records reportedly put it at 1,434 years ago and that’s the most popular theory as well. But the clearest reference to the Melam is in a quote by popular satirist Kunchan Nambiar of the 18th century, says scholar K.C. Narayanan on the website Sahapedia.

Sensory overload

According to Narayanan, this means the Melam had by then had a couple of centuries to evolve and be “schematised”. His take on the social, cultural and economic factors that fostered the rhythm tradition is fascinating. Kerala’s music developed as a rhythm-centric system, he says, which put the drum at the centre, subordinating everything to it.

Legendary chenda artistes like Peruvanam Kuttan Marar have a massive fan following in and outside Kerala. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The Melam celebrates collective effort, not individual artistry. And it works on the idea of a grand outdoor theatre of sensory experiences, as Narayanan points out. This makes the drumming the means to an end, and the finale is an orgiastic explosion of beats.

In all this, the pramanis or the men who lead the ensembles, like Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, are drummers who come together with no rehearsals or practice sessions, sometimes after a year, for a musical rendezvous — giving Melam its precise etymological meaning: ‘to meet’.

Titus, who never saw a pooram and its magnificent celebration of rhythm till a decade ago, says he has no idea why he responds the way he does. “I can’t believe I missed this for 40 years of my life. I see this beat as prakriti talam, the beat of nature. It affects you in ways you don’t know.”

Four big pramanis, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Cherusseri Kuttan Marar, Peruvanam Satheesan Marar and Peruvanam Shankara Narayanan, lead the fair. They are also the village icons.

Once, these ritual arts were caste-specific, with the Marar and Poduval communities holding the monopoly. Regular temple grants of money and grains ensured the Marars didn’t worry about livelihood and dedicated their lives to the Melam. But over the years, temple arts such as Melam, Sopanam and Koodiyattam have become democratised. The chenda has opened up to other communities as well, although it continues to be caste-specific during rituals.

Not just caste, but gender and communal barriers too are falling for the chenda. Satheesan Marar, who holds classes, says he has three girls among his students. And last year, Mithun Jos, his 15-year-old Christian disciple, debuted at St. Anthony’s Church at nearby Cherpu with the Melam. “All I have ever wanted to do is to learn to play. I started learning when I was six, and over the past three years, I’ve been really serious about it,” says Jos, fresh from a practice session at the neighbouring Thiruvullakkavu temple.

There are also now increasing opportunities to play at secular stage events. Fusion performances with the tabla are not a rare thing any longer. Most Peruvanam masters have a packed travel schedule through the year. Even though the traditional community dominates the art, it is likely that in years to come a happy mix of names will take over the drumsticks.

The author writes on, and lives for music, dance, theatre, and literature.