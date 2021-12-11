Calendars, diaries to create awareness on Parkinson’s Disease

Patient and their caregivers are part of a project initiated by Parivarthan for Parkinson

With well-planned visuals, a calendar can be a vehicle of education and change. It can send across a positive message.

Gayathri has etched 12 unique art pieces in Warli for a desktop calendar project being promoted by Parivarthan for Parkinson, a Chennai-based non-profit working towards improving the quality of life of people affected by Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

As primary caregiver for her husband Raj, diagonised with Parkinson’s, the two have been finding solace from wielding pencils and sketch pens and receiving some appreciation for that.

“Every weekend, Raj engages with this community online to draw and the exercise helps him beat the blues. I would invariably be with him in these sessions,” says Gayathri.

People with PD tend to lose their fine motor skills and making them pick up the pencil or brush to write or draw is a big step in the journey towards coping with the illness.

Parivarthan for Parkinson often encourages caregivers to engage in art; and a work submitted by Gayathri caught its founder Sudha Meiyappan’s attention.

“My first work showed how this community was making a difference in each other’s lives through dance therapy, mental health counselling and yoga, each of which I portrayed through basic stick figures of Warli,” says Gayathri, who was encouraged to come up with a design for a desktop calendar for 2022.

She choose a new concept every month. With the harvest festival and the sun glowing bright, the New Year instils positivity on the first page. The Valentine’s month has two senior couple expressing the care and concern for each other.

April 11 is Parkinson’s Day and it is symbolised by a tulip. “I have the letter PD with tulip on it. I used the inside space to resemble a brain as PD is degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. It is best dealt with love and care given by people around them,” says Gayathri, a software professional who dabbles in art.

March is dedicated to the many women caregivers who multitask in the process of extending help to the sufferer — this idea is represented by the depiction of many hands.

Labour Day is a theme for May, and the sketch sends out a message that those with PD can work. “Raj works from home and hopes to continue working as when his mind is occupied he is happy,” she says.

November’s Children’s Day theme is inspired by Raj and the child-like nature in him. “Art helps to keep the child in you alive, which I am seeing in my husband. This therapy has added colour to his days and that is the best way to take life ahead and move on,” she says.

Each of the months has a message in bold. One reads: “Caregivers need art therapy as much as people with PD”.

Gayathri cannot agree more with that.

“Art and meditation is the only way to calm the mind of those with PD. And for me it feels so good to sit and watch him draw. I have also asked him to sign his works with date as memories.”

For a cause

Sudha Meiyappan says this is the second year of the calendar project. “We are also bringing out a 2022 diary and cloth tote bags, the former has 12 Warli art pieces drawn by members and caregivers along with information on PD,” says Sudha. Designed by the TambrindChutney, Sudha says the proceeds collected from the sale of all the three products will go towards public awareness like conducting workshops, offering medical support and in speech therapy.

“Art is therapeutic in so many levels, it works on your mental and physical well being. We started with Warli and now we are also trying Madhubani,” says Sudha.

Over 250 people are members of the community, a majority from Chennai.

To place an order, WhatsApp Sudha at 9381035979