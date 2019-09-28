Brave bidding

West’s courageous four-heart bid would probably have shown a profit. Unless the defense is clairvoyant, West would escape for down two — a good result against the cold three no trump. South was not to be bullied and he persevered with five diamonds. Could he make it?

West gave his partner a heart ruff at trick two and East exited with a trump. South now had to find a way to avoid a club loser. Declarer won the trump shift in hand and ruffed his last heart with dummy’s ace. He cashed the jack of diamonds and the ace of spades, then ruffed a spade. South started to run the diamonds, reaching this position with two diamonds left.

South cashed another diamond, shedding dummy’s low club, and East couldn’t defend the position. A spade discard would see South lead a club to dummy and ruff a spade, setting up the jack. A club discard, instead, would see South cash both high clubs and ruff a spade to his hand for the good jack of clubs. Well played!