BooksHopping in Bengaluru!

The Bangalore Bookshop Love Weekend 2022, to be held on May 28 and 29, is a celebration of brick-and-mortar bookshops and books. Nineteenn eminent writers — Ramachandra Guha, Anita Nair, Vivek Shanbhag, Jeet Thayil Anjum Hasan, Vasudhendra, Samhita Arni, Roshan Ali, Jahnavi Baruah, Shinie Antony, Chandan Gowda, Indira Chandrasekhar, Krishna Udayasankar, Nisha Susan, Radhika Chadha, Suresh Menon, Shatrujeet Nath, Eshwar Sundaresan and Zac O’Yeah — will talk about their favourite books, favourite bookshops and favourite bookshopping habits.

Readers can get signed collectable copies and personal reading recommendations at this free-for-all event to be held at The Bookhive, Blossoms Book House, Goobe’s Book Republic, Select Book Shop, Higginbotham’s and Bookworm, all on or near Church Street in Bengaluru. An initiative by Bengaluru-based writers who care for their favourite bookshops and the city’s unique bookshop culture.