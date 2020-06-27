Books in a bottle: Will the smell of books become a thing of the past?

27 June 2020 16:00 IST

Books and their special smells might become a thing of nostalgia after the COVID-19 rupture

I read recently that after this COVID-19 rupture, many things will move forever into the realm of nostalgia. This got me thinking about objects, environments and experiences that people of my generation or older, and of similar background, will never again be able to access except as memories. Lists cascaded in my head, different categories of lost things. Two suspects kept being caught together in the roving searchlight of recall: smell and books. We know from Proust and others how a smell can take you straight back to childhood, just as we know from reading Kandinsky about the deep emotional effect colours have on our early minds. Books come a bit later, imprinted on our mental hard drives only if and after we start reading. The marriage of the two, the object of the book and its smell, also perhaps begins to register around the same time.

I became aware of the different smells of books after I joined a lending library attached to one of Calcutta’s big ‘English’ bookstores. You passed through the store and entered a low-ceilinged cave at the end; here, crowded on shelves were books of all sorts, mostly published in England, some in America, for the most part fiction.

The librarian was a crotchety old Parsi Kaka who would snarl in a low voice at everyone save those who happened to be young and female, in which case he would simper and smarm and take simply years to register the names of the three books the girl was trying to borrow. Waiting in the queue, if you showed the slightest impatience at Kaka’s laborious flirtations your borrowing life would suddenly become very difficult. All the while you were in Kaka’s domain you breathed in not just his cigarettes (what was air-conditioning for, after all?) and the spores of his unwaveringly age-inappropriate heteronormative enthusiasms, but also the waft from the bound volumes, some of them published almost at the beginning of the century.

That sexy smell

I was just starting to become entrapped in the business of reading, and so everything about a book was fascinating — the old cover design under the scratched and dented lamination, the insides of the cover, sometimes with a map or Latin inscription, the tiny publishing date, the binding, the typeface, the illustrations, everything. Sometimes I’d borrow a book just because I liked the way it looked and Kaka would sneer and grimace while signing it out, “What do you want with this, you boy?” I just wanted to hold the thing, open it properly and look at it. I now suspect I also wanted to see if it smelt it slightly different from the Enid Blytons, Billy Bunters and Biggles that were my staple.

As I turned the corner of age 10 and sidled into what one would now call pre-teen, I began to move from British children’s books to more contemporary thrillers, such as Irving Wallace, Helen MacInnes, Ian Fleming, Alistair Maclean and John Creasey. These were published more recently and many were paperbacks. The smell that came through the lamination was, I noted, entirely different, somehow less iodinous, and one I began to associate with modern automatic pistols and general sexiness.

Gluey mystery

This awareness of book bouquets led to an awareness of the smells of other books as well. School textbooks had varying odours, the foreign-printed ones carried one kind of threat, the locally printed ones, including the Hindi ones, had a totally different release. Special again were the Indian books printed on letterpress, but even here there were separations to be made: the Gujarati books, of which my house was full, had one kind of aroma; Sahaj Path, the classic Tagore and Nandalal Bose Bangla primer and various Bengali books and magazines were nasally identifiable as another specific group; the foreign art books, with copious picture plates, had their own gluey mystery; the propaganda magazines from the two big superpowers also gave off competing essences — Span, the official American organ in India, was glossy and smelled like refined chemicals whereas Soviet Land, the Russian counterpart, made one think of machinery clawing into chalk quarries.

When I went abroad, entering my college library in America for the first time I told myself, “Ah, this is where the books will smell like those foreign books in Kaka’s lair.” Except, of course, they didn’t. The aroma of a late 70s’ library in Vermont had no connection to the gammaxene incense waft of a late 60s’ lending library in Calcutta. I never saw a Billy Bunter or Agatha Christie book in my college library, but had I come across one of them I’m sure the smell would have been completely different.

In this COVID-cracked moment people are urging others to find new professions, to ‘become your own entrepreneur’. If there was some way I could bottle smells, I would launch a website called Tome-Aromas.com and market specific book wafts for people who miss that sort of thing.

Ruchir Joshi is a filmmaker and columnist.