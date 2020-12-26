A wild and woolly auction. West’s double of seven spades might have been based on a sure trump trick, but South reasoned that it was more likely to be a Lightner Double, asking for an unusual lead. Looking at his club length, South could easily imagine West with a club void, so he ran to seven no trump, hoping for the best.
South won the opening heart lead with his ace and led a club to dummy’s king at trick two, confirming that West was void in that suit. He led the jack of spades from dummy, saw East follow with the nine, and paused to think. South decided that, with West void in clubs, there was no reason to play him for shortness in spades also, so he won with his ace.
The ace and king of diamonds were cashed in case the queen fell, and a spade was led. East’s jump to five hearts suggested a short suit somewhere, and it could only be spades. South took the winning view of playing dummy’s 10 of spades and was rewarded when East discarded a club. It wasn’t over yet, as South was still a trick short. He solved that problem by cashing all of dummy’s spades, coming down to a two-card ending with dummy holding the jack of diamonds and the nine of clubs opposite his ace-10 of clubs. East couldn’t defend the position. East could not keep the queen of diamonds and the queen-jack of clubs and South had his contract. Very well done!
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath