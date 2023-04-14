HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning
Premium

What has April 16 ever given us?

April 14, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

American composer Henry Mancini was also a concert performer. He conducted over 600 symphony performances in his lifetime. 
1 / 10 | Born this day in 1728, Joseph Black was a Scottish chemist whose research was guided by questions relating to how the five principles of Water, Salt, Earth, Fire and Metal combined with each other in various forms and mixture. During his experiments he heated limestone and discovered a gas which he called ‘fixed air’. How do we now know this gas, which we are hoping to minimise in the atmosphere?
Answer : Carbon dioxide
