HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on: Winston Churchill

February 24, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Which city in Rajasthan was Sir Pratap Singh from that made the kind of pants he wore popular?
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Born on February 26, 1829, this gentleman, a fabric supplier in California, met a Latvian immigrant called Jacob Davis. Davis came up with an ingenious way of making miner’s pants stronger by using copper rivets at key points. After financing the patent application, he started making these pants under his name. What company is this which till this day are the biggest users of denim in the world?
Answer : Levi’s Jeans
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.