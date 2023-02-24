A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1 / 10 | Born on February 26, 1829, this gentleman, a fabric supplier in California, met a Latvian immigrant called Jacob Davis. Davis came up with an ingenious way of making miner’s pants stronger by using copper rivets at key points. After financing the patent application, he started making these pants under his name. What company is this which till this day are the biggest users of denim in the world? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Levi’s Jeans SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | These types of pants were worn for centuries by European carpenters. The name of the pant refers to the design of the bottom of the pant which was done so to prevent sawdust from falling onto their shoes or feet. In the early 19th century, it became part of the British Royal Navy and then in the 1960s, it became a fashion statement in North America. What type of pants are these that you might see in black and white family pictures? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bell Bottoms SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | These pants were originally designed for rough work environments and outdoor activities. This was achieved by adding numerous large utility pockets meant for carrying tools. They are usually made of hard-wearing fabric and have rugged stitching. What name is given to these pants, which refers to the fact that one can carry a lot of things? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cargo pants SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | These are tight-fitting trousers, which are usually flared at the hip and end in a snug cuff. This design allowed it to be comfortable for horse-riding as it enabled one to sit easily in a saddle. Its name came about thanks to Sir Pratap Singh, an Indian prince, who took the Indian polo team to visit Queen Victoria, and they all wore these pants. Which city in Rajasthan was he from, hence lending the name to these pants? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jodhpur SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | These are long unisex pants, which have loose and wide legs that flare out from the waist. They are very popular during summer as they are made from light, flowy fabrics. Their name is the Italian word for ‘Palace’, which refers to a place in Florence, Italy, where this style of pants was seen for the first time. What pants are these? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Palazzo SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | This is a type of nightwear that originated from an Indian style of clothing. The name is the Urdu word for ‘loose-fitting trousers’ and became popular among the British in the 19th century when they brought it back home from India. What popular sleeping attire is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pajamas SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | These are a particular type of short unisex trousers also known as ‘walk shorts’. They are regarded as semi-casual attire, with the hem usually finishing about an inch above the knee. They are named after a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean where they are considered an appropriate business attire. What type of shorts are these? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bermuda SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | These are a type of pants made from thick cotton twill and a classic slightly yellow-beige colour. It was the choice of uniform for British soldiers in the mid-19th century. Its name comes from an Urdu word meaning ‘dusty’, which refers to its characteristic colour. What pants are these, which are usually associated with the police nowadays? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Khaki SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | These pants are high-denier hosiery made from a mix of nylon and lycra. They were designed especially to provide moisture-wicking, compression and odour reduction that happens during a certain exercise routine, which led to its name. What is the name of these tight-fitting trousers? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yoga pants SHOW ANSWER