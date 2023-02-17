A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has February 19 ever given us?
Born this day in 1630, this ruler carved out his own independent kingdom from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur thus forming the Maratha Empire. Known for his liberal and tolerant religious policies, he supported all religious ministries with endowments. Who was this ruler whose birthday is celebrated across Maharashtra?
On February 19, 1878, Thomas Edison was awarded patent no. 200,521, and with this the modern music business came into existence. Amongst the 512 patents he eventually amassed, this is said to be his favourite. He had happened on a way to record sound on tinfoil-coated cylinders and then figured a way to play it back. What invention was this?
On this day in 1906, Will Keith started the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company. This happened after he had a falling out with his brother, John Harvey, over development credit and wanting to add sugar to cereal. Eventually the company became known by their family name, by which it is now known worldwide. What was their family name?
On February 19, 1910, a cook called Mary Mallon is identified as an asymptomatic carrier of certain pathogenic Salmonella bacteria in New York. After infecting more than 120 people she was eventually kept for 30 years in isolation. What disease was this which also became her nickname?
Born this day in 1948, Tony Iommi is an English guitarist whose band he started in 1968 pioneered a certain genre of music. The genre was born due to an industrial accident that caused Tony to lose two fingertips, hence he tuned his guitar low and used heavy strings. This gave the music a hard edgy sound which combined with occult themed lyrics gave us what a now globally popular genre. What is it?
Born this day on 1954, Sampaio de Souza Vieira de Oliveira was a Brazilian footballer who was considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. His medical degree, quality of play and political awareness earned him the nickname ‘Doctor’. Popularly known by the name of an ancient Greek philosopher, how better do we know this footballer?
On February 19, 1959, Britain, Turkey & Greece sign an agreement granting independence to the third largest island nation in the Mediterranean Sea. When designing the flag, the country decided against the use of red, blue, crescents and cross (all remnants of its colonisers). Hence the flag was the first to just show a map of the island with two olive branches. Which country is this?
Born this day in 1964, Jennifer Doudna is an American biochemist who along with Emmanuelle Charpentier won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for development of a method for genome editing. This was in recognition of her revolutionary work on CRISPR-Cas9 technology. When they both won what was the record they set in Nobel history?
Answer : First group of women to be awarded a Nobel Prize without men
On February 19, 1984, at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Phil Mahre won the Gold in the slalom event. The first two runs were led by Steve Mahre but Phil managed a flawless final run and became champion by a few seconds. Twenty-seven years earlier in what one could say was their first ever race, Phil came first by 4 four minutes. What record do Phil and Steve hold in the Olympic Games?
Answer : First twins to win Olympic medals in the same event
On February 19,1985, William J. Schroeder, a U.S. Air Force Sergeant became the first person to have a life-changing operation done on them and they could leave the hospital. A device known as Jarvik 7 was transplanted into him and he then went on to live for 18 days before succumbing to a lung infection. What was Jarvik 7?
