A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has February 19 ever given us?

1 / 10 | Born this day in 1630, this ruler carved out his own independent kingdom from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur thus forming the Maratha Empire. Known for his liberal and tolerant religious policies, he supported all religious ministries with endowments. Who was this ruler whose birthday is celebrated across Maharashtra? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chhatrapati Shivaji SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | On February 19, 1878, Thomas Edison was awarded patent no. 200,521, and with this the modern music business came into existence. Amongst the 512 patents he eventually amassed, this is said to be his favourite. He had happened on a way to record sound on tinfoil-coated cylinders and then figured a way to play it back. What invention was this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gramophone or Phonograph SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | On this day in 1906, Will Keith started the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company. This happened after he had a falling out with his brother, John Harvey, over development credit and wanting to add sugar to cereal. Eventually the company became known by their family name, by which it is now known worldwide. What was their family name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kellogg’s SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | On February 19, 1910, a cook called Mary Mallon is identified as an asymptomatic carrier of certain pathogenic Salmonella bacteria in New York. After infecting more than 120 people she was eventually kept for 30 years in isolation. What disease was this which also became her nickname? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Typhoid Mary SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Born this day in 1948, Tony Iommi is an English guitarist whose band he started in 1968 pioneered a certain genre of music. The genre was born due to an industrial accident that caused Tony to lose two fingertips, hence he tuned his guitar low and used heavy strings. This gave the music a hard edgy sound which combined with occult themed lyrics gave us what a now globally popular genre. What is it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Heavy Metal SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | Born this day on 1954, Sampaio de Souza Vieira de Oliveira was a Brazilian footballer who was considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. His medical degree, quality of play and political awareness earned him the nickname ‘Doctor’. Popularly known by the name of an ancient Greek philosopher, how better do we know this footballer? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Socrates SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | On February 19, 1959, Britain, Turkey & Greece sign an agreement granting independence to the third largest island nation in the Mediterranean Sea. When designing the flag, the country decided against the use of red, blue, crescents and cross (all remnants of its colonisers). Hence the flag was the first to just show a map of the island with two olive branches. Which country is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cyprus SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | Born this day in 1964, Jennifer Doudna is an American biochemist who along with Emmanuelle Charpentier won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for development of a method for genome editing. This was in recognition of her revolutionary work on CRISPR-Cas9 technology. When they both won what was the record they set in Nobel history? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : First group of women to be awarded a Nobel Prize without men SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | On February 19, 1984, at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Phil Mahre won the Gold in the slalom event. The first two runs were led by Steve Mahre but Phil managed a flawless final run and became champion by a few seconds. Twenty-seven years earlier in what one could say was their first ever race, Phil came first by 4 four minutes. What record do Phil and Steve hold in the Olympic Games? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : First twins to win Olympic medals in the same event SHOW ANSWER