Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has February 19 ever given us?

February 17, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Tony Iommi remarked that his ‘extreme volume’ was necessary, ‘because we were fed up with people talking over us while we were playing.’
1 / 10 | Born this day in 1630, this ruler carved out his own independent kingdom from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur thus forming the Maratha Empire. Known for his liberal and tolerant religious policies, he supported all religious ministries with endowments. Who was this ruler whose birthday is celebrated across Maharashtra?

Answer : Chhatrapati Shivaji
