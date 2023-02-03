A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has February 5 ever given us?
(From left) Mary Pickford, D.W. Griffith, Charlie Chaplin, and Douglas Fairbanks, on the day they launched their own production house in California.START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 |
On February 5, 1870, Henry R. Heyl presented his Phasmatrope where using glass transparencies he projected a sequence of static poses of a couple waltzing. It was mounted around a disc fitted with an intermittent mechanism and shutter, and projected by a magic lantern. What was this the very first instance of in history?
2 / 10 |
Born on February 5, 1878, André _____ was a French engineer whose family name came from a grandfather in the Netherlands who used to sell limes in the market. His father changed the name slightly to mean ‘lemon’ in Dutch and that was carried forward by Andre. After building steam cars he started his own company under his name to make commercial automobiles. What company did he start which started selling its cars in India finally in 2012?
3 / 10 |
On February 5, 1901, a device known as the ‘Loop-the-loop centrifugal RR’ was patented by Ed Prescot. This was the first design of its kind to incorporate a vertical loop which allowed the riders to experience weightlessness for a brief moment. What entity usually seen in theme parks did Prescott make better?
4 / 10 |
On February 5, 1919, four of the biggest names in the entertainment industry of that time got together to launch their own production house. Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D.W. Griffith started the studio on the premise of allowing actors to control their own interests, rather than being dependent upon commercial studios. What (fittingly) was the name of the studio?
5 / 10 |
On February 5, 1922, Lila and DeWitt Wallace launched their general-interest family magazine. It was released with the objective of presenting humour and condensed versions of longer publications. The cover simply stated that it had 31 articles, each having enduring value and interest. What magazine is this, which in its current format has a circulation of 10 million?
6 / 10 |
On February 5, 1924, the first edition of this event came to a close at Chamonix, France. Medals were awarded in 16 events across nine disciplines of which only ‘Military Patrol’ is not found in the modern version of this tournament. Norway unsurprisingly won the event with 17 medals including four gold. What event is this which will next take place in Italy in 2026?
7 / 10 |
On February 5, 1924, The Royal Greenwich Observatory started broadcasting a particular signal on a radio service. At the beginning of every hour a total of six ‘pips’ were heard at one-second intervals and the last one was the longest to indicate the beginning of the upcoming hour. On which radio service has this continued till date, hence giving it its name?
8 / 10 |
On February 5, 1974, NASA spacecraft US Mariner 10 returned the first ever close-up photos of clouds from a certain planet’s atmosphere. This planet was thought to have similar composition as the earth, and though the clouds seemed just like the earth’s, they were full of sulphuric acid. Which planet was this?
9 / 10 |
Born on February 5, 1985, this athlete was born to a cook and a gardener in Funchal, Portugal. In 2020, he became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings. With legs that are insured for over €100 million, he once was clocked at running at 32.51 km/h against West Ham. Who is this athlete known popularly as CR7?
10 / 10 |
Born on February 5, 1992 this Brazilian footballer has scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs, making him one of three players to achieve this feat. In the 2014/2015 UCL campaign, he became the only player in the tournament’s history to score in all five games from the first leg of the quarter final to the UCL final. Who is this player who is second only to Pele in the number of goals for his country?
