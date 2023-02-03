HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has February 5 ever given us?

February 03, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

(From left) Mary Pickford, D.W. Griffith, Charlie Chaplin, and Douglas Fairbanks, on the day they launched their own production house in California.
1 / 10 | On February 5, 1870, Henry R. Heyl presented his Phasmatrope where using glass transparencies he projected a sequence of static poses of a couple waltzing. It was mounted around a disc fitted with an intermittent mechanism and shutter, and projected by a magic lantern. What was this the very first instance of in history?

Answer : A moving picture onscreen
