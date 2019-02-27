BBMP hospitals have care packages for expectant mothers

Nalini Nanjundayya’s latest project under the aegis of Lalitha Subbarao Nanjundayya Memorial Trust (LSN) Trust, is a perfect example of practical benevolence.

The trust has come up with kits for expectant women in BBMP hospitals. The kit includes a nightie, blanket for the mother, a baby plastic sheet, baby blanket, sanitary napkins and nappies. “I came across many women who did not have anything to wrap their new-born babies in,” says Nalini, who founded the trust in 2013, in memory of her parents. “We felt we must do something for mothers. Our Trust is about empowering women and the girl child in whichever way possible.”

Apart from the kits, the Trust also educates women about hygiene and the significance of breastfeeding. “We observed how difficult women find it to breastfeed. The nightie is designed to make it easier,” explains Nalini who is also a Rotarian.

Till now the Trust has distributed 15 sets in one BBMP hospital. “In the beginning, we bought different items from City Market and made them into sets. That is however, not enough if we want to have a chain effect.”

LSN works with various NGOs that are active in the field of women welfare. After realising that women at only one end of the spectrum are benefiting, LSN roped in a few NGOs. The women engaged with these outfits would earn an income by stitching some of the items needed in the kits.

“We felt that rather than buying from shops and middlemen, we could buy the material and get these women to make them. To make it even better, we spread the word, asking well-off women to donate their old saris in good condition, for baby blankets. The idea is to make it self-sustainable and economical.”

In a month, a hospital would need 30 sets on an average, according to Nalini. So, right now, a clutch of women in Magadi Road are working on creating 30 sets. “We will go once a month to collect it and give them the material for the next lot. They are happy to earn money and the joy you see on the faces of these women when they receive a gift for their baby is such a sight.”

While this is LSN’s seminal project for 2019, its association with shelters for Underprivileged Children, Sustainable Menstruation and Save the Environment for young girls are noteworthy.

(To donate saris and contribute to any LSN Trust project, visit http://www.lsnanjundayyatrust. org/)

Profiling initiatives that work to enrich life in the city