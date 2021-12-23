Bamboo Christmas huts hand-crafted by Coimbatore’s artisans this festive season

R Shakthivel and his family hand-craft bamboo huts to showcase the nativity scene that lights up homes on Christmas

It is almost 9pm and the December air pricks our skin. But R Shakthivel sits unperturbed by the roadside, slicing bamboo. He uses a sickle to make slivers that are around one inch wide. They will soon be shaped into tiny huts with a straw roof, inside which a manger will be placed for a baby boy. They will be done up with fairy lights, adding to the festivities on Christmas. Shakthivel is the go-to man for families in the city that follow the tradition of displaying the nativity scene at home. He has been making bamboo huts of various sizes that will hold the Christmas crib, for six years now.

Shakthivel, his wife S Kavitha and daughter S Gomathi, work behind the St Antony’s shrine on Red Fields Road. “Bamboo craft is our family business,” says Shakthivel, adding that they make blinds, baskets, mats, bird cages, racks, among other artefacts, through the year. “For a month close to Christmas, we have our hands full with the kudil,” says the 53-year-old.

The Christmas huts are priced from ₹150 onwards and can go up to ₹650, depending on the size. “The smallest measures 10x10 inches,” says Gomathi. Just then, a customer stops by with her daughter.

Kavitha sits down to nail three squares of bamboo her husband has fashioned, to form the structure of a hut. “We also supply to shops at Town Hall and Podanur,” explains Shakthivel, extracting a bamboo pole from a stack that he purchased from an agent in the city. “The agent buys them from a supplier in Kerala,” he explains.

The family arrives on the spot at 6 am in December, their peak season. “We work till 10 am, for now is when orders pour in through the day. We are trying hard to keep up,” says Shakthivel.

“There is dinner to be made once we go back home,” sighs his wife, adding, “I also pack lunch for us every day.” Today, their lunch consisted of soya bean curry, rasam, and rice.

Working with bamboo comes with challenges. Among them being splinters. “Oh, my fingers are full of them,” says Gomathy, showing us her right palm.

“It is all part of the job.” The family works with prayerful sincerity. Says Shakthivel: “People use our huts to house Jesus, it is something precious. This thought runs in my mind as I work.”