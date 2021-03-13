Bad feminist blues: What can we take away from International Women’s Day?

If we are to find any sort of collectivity, it must be forged through amplification of women’s voices, experiences, and standpoints

Less than a week ago, International Women’s Day was upon us. Suddenly, women were everywhere. Or had they always been and I missed something? I have mixed feelings of the “on the one hand... but on the other hand” variety about this Women’s Day business.

On the one hand, just in this one week, I have received offers from a spa, a home goods store, a make-up brand and a jewellery store. Capitalism’s takeover of my female self is complete. But this is a tired critique for what might be a growing willingness to at least take the idea of feminism seriously.

Does it, however, risk tokenism for substantive change? Or what the fiery writer and thinker bell hooks terms “lifestyle feminism”, where one is free to wear one’s feminism like Jennifer Aniston wears pieces of flair, for those who remember Office Space.

Take, for example, the new Levi’s advertisement with Deepika Padukone gyrating to Usha Uthup’s sexy bellow with the superbly catchy slogan, ‘When You Take a Step, We All Move’. Look at its seeming inclusivity. Many have pointed out that the sizes on Levi’s jeans for women do not go over 32 or 34 at the most; some rare ones give you a 38 waist possibility. Not to forget that the set on which Deepika “takes a step” seems to have been inspired sans credit by Sooni Taraporevala’s Yeh Ballet. Speaking of inclusivity and “all moving together”.

Loud and clear

On the other hand, I heard so many women’s voices and presence loud and clear over this and the preceding weeks. On my own campus, there were efforts by faculty, alumni and students to look seriously at what women might need to have fulfilling research careers. I sat in on a talk by the wonderful Dr. Rohini Godbole, particle physicist, Padma Shri awardee and science communicator, and heard first hand what might be pragmatically needed to better the proportion of women in STEM fields in India. The International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) organised a fantastic panel session moderated by Paromita Vohra, featuring some of the original women of Indian national television. From Salma Sultan’s iconic rose (that men in the media objected to as distracting from “real” news) to Manju Singh turning producer at Amrita Pritam’s behest, I listened in to their stories to understand what it means for us that others “took a step”.

This is not to deny that there will continue to be a backlash. From women being asked to go home from protest sites, continued universal accusations of bad character, to being offered marriage as a solution for sexual assault, not to mention the number of loud women jailed for sins, imagined and feared, the roots of patriarchy run deep and clingy and will not be addressed by one single day in a very long year among other long years.

And yet, what can we take away from International Women’s Day? Hope, I suggest. Hope that the work is ongoing even as it is protracted and conflictual. Hope that Women’s Day will be a day for women of all stripes, shapes, sizes, sexualities and shades to find each other. Hope that as much as the feminist movement is predicated on equality, it must also contend with difference. If we are to find any sort of collectivity, it must be forged through amplification of women’s voices, experiences, and standpoints.

Intersecting identities

It must contend with intersectionality, the notion, propounded first by Kimberlé Crenshaw, that gender intersects with other categories of identity such as race, class and caste in particular ways to forge particular experiences of marginalisation and distress as much as privilege and opportunity. In other words, hope, despite the knowledge that it is absolutely not necessary that when you take a step, everyone will move.

Instead I propose an inversion. When everyone moves, I move.

The origins of International Women’s Day lie in the labour movements of North America and Europe during the early 20th century, and the gaining of suffrage by women in Soviet Russia in 1917. In other words, they are about the collective. And this collective is neither homogeneous nor agreeable. Hence, cacophony is bound to, and must, undergird all conversation. We are all, in Roxane Gay’s words, probably bad feminists. But if we move together and through difference, the future will have no choice but to be feminist.

The writer teaches anthropology for a living, and is otherwise invested in names, places, animals, and things.