Backward to basics in ban-happy country

Everybody loves a ban, it seems. News has it that Denmark is likely to become the next European nation after France to bring in a ban on the burkha and niqab. The argument is that this is ‘not a ban on religious clothing but against masking’.

At one level, this forthcoming law seems to feed into the growing Islamophobia in the West: how can a liberal society, claiming to be based on the principles of the Enlightenment, on rationality and equality, stop someone from wearing whatever it is that they want to? Surely, just as no Islamic country should have the right to force their women to wear the masking apparel, or indeed the hijab and the chador, shouldn’t the self-proclaimed bastions of individual freedom such as France and Denmark stop themselves from imposing a dress-code on women?

Though the answer seems straightforward, it’s not. For instance, the French ban, is notionally based on a certain idea of secularism, i.e. that there should be a clear and strict separation between the state and religion, meaning that there should be no overt display of religious symbols in certain areas such as the military, the courts, the administrative offices of the nation and specially the schools. Leave aside a burkha or headscarf, this means that French schoolchildren cannot even display a cross, a Star of David, an Om, any Islamic symbol or any other religious symbol on necklaces, bangles or rings.

The minuscule matters

What does this do to a male Sikh child who happens to be in a French school? Does he not wear his pagdi? What about the kadaa? If the sadra — the white muslin vest — of a Parsi boy in a lycee is visible, is that breaking the rules? As it happens, Sikhs and Parsis are probably in the most minuscule of minorities in the French education system and if such cases come up they are probably dealt with on an individual basis, somehow without affecting the debate about the largest non Judeo-Christian minority in the country which happen to be Muslims.

Next, if a Muslim woman with a certain set of beliefs wants to go the beach to enjoy the sun and the water but without wearing the swimming costumes sanctioned by society, costumes she thinks are too revealing and immodest, does she not have a right to be on that beach in clothing she is comfortable with? Do the beach police, as they’ve done on the Riviera, have a right to hassle a woman and eject her from the beach for wearing too much? What would happen if some Indian women, of whatever religion, went to a French beach and decided to swim in salwar kameez or saris? Would that be allowed or would they be harassed?

Conversely, when you see families of young kids trooping down a street on a hot day in London, the boys in their shorts and gangsta ganjees kicking a football, their sisters covered head to toe, in full gowns and long sleeves, also trying to play but getting entangled in the yards of cloth, you feel an anger towards any patriarchal orthodoxy that forces young children or teenagers to cover up. The girls need to be as free as the boys. When you see a certain kind of man, shirt buttons open, bermuda shorts rolled up, swaggering down a street, leading a group of women completely covered, you can’t help but see the extreme unfairness of it, just as in various parts across north India where women still have to hide their faces behind a ghunghat.

But when you argue that any kind of covering of a young girl is a kind of sexualisation of a child or a not-yet-adult woman, the return argument comes zinging back: what about the little girls and teenagers who are dressed in super skimpy clothes, make-up and lipstick at full war-paint level, quoting all kinds of sexual tropes? Is there any way to police that sexualisation? If not, then surely you can’t police the opposing attempts at ‘modest’ dressing?

Fat majoritarian hands

While all this unfolds in Europe, we in India remain a ban-happy country. Politicians and officials seem to get some obscene pleasure in imposing bans on this or that and then enforcing them. We also love to order people what to do, like standing up for the national anthem before every film show. What we don’t understand is that bans and behavioural edicts are usually a sign of backwardness, the greater the number of commands and prohibitions, the more an adult population is being infantilised by small-eyed despots who are themselves infantile.

But, even as we witness our bloody beef battles and vigilantes hunting hand-holding couples, there will be people in India, Islamophobes, who will be very happy to hear the news of the burkha and niqab ban in Denmark. For this large part of our population, anything that squeezes any kind of Muslim is happy-making news. Even as they clap their fat majoritarian hands in some twisted appreciation of this ‘emancipation of women’, these people will not examine the hypocrisy of their own Hindutvaliban leaders demanding that women stay at home and dress modestly when going out.

Even as they demand a ban on cow slaughter and beef-eating in their own zones, these servile, forelock-tugging champions of ‘Hindu culture’ will more than facilitate beef-eating in the North East with its all-important vote banks and in the SEZs with their crucial collaborations with South Koreans and Japanese firms. Abroad, they will suck up to the worst conservative cow-munching politicians in America, Britain and Australia, breathing nary a word about how mass animal husbandry and meat-dependency is destroying our planet. Even as their leaders concoct the most absurd restrictions for our own populace, none of these people will ever imagine what it might be like to be at the receiving end of some absurd official restriction.

The fair answer to the French and Danish ‘burkha-ban’ is that the rule is valid as long as it applies to masking. For instance, you would not let someone wearing a moto-cycle helmet into a bank — they would need to reveal their face and be identifiable; likewise, if you were a citizen wanting to meet your local MP or councillor you would need to show your face, just as you would as an accused or a witness, a lawyer or a judge in a court of law. Therefore, any clothing that obscures part or all of your face, burkha, niqab or ghunghat used as face-mask should be disallowed.

Burqinis on the beach

Beyond that, if on the beach, women in bikinis are allowed to wear oversized sunglasses, if surfers and divers are allowed to lounge in their wetsuits, then women should be allowed to wear burqinis, niqabinis, hijabinis or whatever they damn well want.

In schools, kids should be allowed to wear what they want as long as it doesn’t get in the way of studying and playing sports, so, yes, discreet religious symbols on chains and rings should not be banned, but any constricting costume could be disallowed.

And, as for us here in India, anyone who doesn’t want our country to become an orange version of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia or Iran should accept that every citizen has a right to eat (and drink) exactly what they want. There can be strict restrictions placed and punishments enforced on criminal behaviour, regardless of whether it stems from alcohol consumption, but no prohibition. There should be strictly enforced health rules on the production and sale of all food, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, whether a fishery, a poultry farm or abattoir, but other than that, any banning or restriction is wrong. If you detest pigs or revere cows don’t eat them.

If this idea creates a problem in your mind, imagine yourself as a citizen of the world, imagine some draconian law in a foreign country is forcing you to take off your clothes, imagine some twisted law that is forcing you to consume beef, or pork or non-vegetarian food when you don’t want to.

Columnist and filmmaker Ruchir Joshi is author of The Last Jet-Engine Laugh and Poriborton: An Election Diary. He edited Electric Feather: The Tranquebar Book of Erotic Stories and was featured in Granta.