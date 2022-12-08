Remember Super Mario, WWE Trump Cards and beyblades? This Chennai shop is a hark back to 90s nostalgia

December 08, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

“Chest: 50.”

“Clash.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Biceps: 22.”

“Clash.”

“Height: 7’0.”

“Damn. Is it the Big Show?”

For zoomers, this might sound like an imaginary conversation between two extraterrestrial beings. But for us who grew up in the 90s, WWE Trump Cards were a real deal during our summer holidays. And for those of us who occasionally prayed to get the Rank No 1 player (which was Bret Hart or John Cena, depending on the era), this one is for you.

Not just the trump cards, even the toys we got from our parents after, of course, throwing a tantrum, are almost non-existent or have become pieces of priceless possession.

Remember the video-game console in which we played Super Mario? The toy gun with yellow bullets? Or the buzzing stunt magnets, a noise that was unmissable in T Nagar’s Ranganathan Street? What about the homegrown pambaram, goli gundu or undigol? Remember the time when almost every household had beyblade, thanks to the popularity of the cartoon?

Does this feel like a passport to a nostalgic past? That is the idea behind Back to 90s Mittai Kadai, a modest shop in the suburb of Chitlapakkam. “I grew up in the ‘80s, playing with these toys and eating the candies I sell. My wife Vidhya Srinivasan persuaded me to start this venture,” says the owner Jayanthan R.

The shop was opened during the peak of COVID-19 in March 2020, and was forced to shut for about a year in the ensuing lockdowns. In the meantime, Jayanthan started to research on rare toys and candies that were popular over generations — from 1980s to 2000s.

He hit a roadblock: dealers were not ready to ship products in small quantities. “I had to invest a certain amount just for testing the products. That is how I was able to finalise them,” he says.

Almost all the vintage toys are sourced from North India. “Except for a few, none of these are available in Tamil Nadu,” he adds. Thanks to his undying spirit and persuasion, Jayanthan says local players have now started to support him. “For instance, I wanted to get a vintage alarm clock that has a screw at the back. I found out about this anna who makes it in Chennai. I approached him a couple of times and nearly tortured him to get him to agree,” laughs Jayanthan.

Apart from toys and stationery (fountain pens, Camel pens and Brill ink), candies are a big draw, says Jayanthan. These include: Poppins, strong mittai, Choco Choki, rose mittai, Magic Pops, sengal mittai, paal bun and tube ice, among others.

“These used to be very popular at one point. But you won’t find them in today’s supermarkets, although they are still available,” he says, adding that he had a tough time sourcing cigarettes candies.

The toughest was WWE Trump Cards. “They are not being printed anymore! So we sourced data from old cards and printed our own. This itself cost me ₹3 lakh,” he says.

Some products involved a lot of back and forth; Jayanthan remembers writing to Parle for the Kissme Bar. “After continuous mails, they agreed to ship it to a dealer who asked me, “Why are you taking this order? Once you take it, the company will keep sending it to us.” Which is why I give orders in big volumes [100 boxes],” he adds.

Ultimately, it was all worth it. Back to 90s Mittai Kadai is where grown ups become kids again. Jayanthan says parents come to the shop with their children; however, it is the parents who enjoy looking at the collection. “There was this one customer who must have been in his 40s. He broke down when he saw the toys he played with when he was a kid.”

A mother and son walk in, as we are about to leave. We overhear the mother asking: “Don’t you remember? You used to play with this toy with paati.”

For details, visit: https://90smittaikadai.com