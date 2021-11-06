Back and forth

South’s one no trump bid in this auction showed 18-19 points.

He would have opened one no trump with 15-17 and would pass at his second turn with less. North’s raise to game is quite reasonable. West did not find the killing diamond lead, so South had a chance after the opening heart lead. South won with his seven and could count six top tricks.

The problem was that if South led, say the queen of hearts, at trick two, West would win and surely find the diamond switch, leaving South a trick short.

Same thing if he led a spade to the king. East, the spade bidder, would be likely to win with the ace and would also find a diamond shift. What to do?

South crossed to dummy with the jack of clubs and led a low spade away from the king. Should East rise with his ace and shift to diamonds, South would have three spade tricks – enough for his contract. East ducked and South’s queen won the trick.

South now shifted to the queen of hearts. West saw that South would have nine tricks if he took his ace, so he ducked the queen.

Declarer now reverted to spades to build another trick in that suit and finally got his total up to nine. Well done! Thanks for this fun deal goes to Larry Cohen.