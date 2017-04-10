Ride to success

“Naan Autokaaran Autokaaran…” croons a joyous Rajinikanth in his superhit flick Baasha that was digitally remastered and released recently.

Hundreds of autorickshaw drivers in the city too are humming that tune, quite proudly, as they head out of YMCA Royapettah, where they’ve experienced the most fun they’ve had in a long time on a working day. At a first-of-its-kind event, Ola organised a three-day mela for its driver partners, including both existing drivers and new recruits.

From food stalls, temporary tattoos, entertainment and game zones, to finance options and training sessions, there was a whole lot on offer. At one corner of the venue were a few drivers throwing hoops around tumblers some distance away in a bid to win goodies, while at another, drivers threw darts at balloons mounted on the wall. The tattoo counter had quite a few line up to get stars and birds painted on their wrists and forearms, even as Kannan Pillai, a Rajini look-alike entertained them. A stage at the far end had the organisers hand out autorickshaws to three lucky winners, chosen according to performance and number of rides.

According to the organisers, this was only the first of their planned events for driver partners and they plan to conduct similar events across other Indian cities in the coming months. Ola is also conducting a special screening of Baasha for the auto drivers. In the movie, Rajini plays an auto driver with a heart of gold, who has a past that’s vastly different. They handed out close to 800 tickets for the same.

VN Raja, who signed up to become a driver at the event, says, “I see my fellow auto drivers going for a lot of rides using the app, so I am here to join and benefit from the same. I usually manage only 10 rides a day.”

The event also saw a few women auto drivers participate. Adhi Lakshmi, mother of two, who rides an auto to earn a living, says that getting on an app has assured her a steady income. “I find I can take care of my family’s daily expenditure. It is through this that I’ve managed to put my kids through school and my elder daughter is now in Class XII. Long-distance rides still pose a problem though,” she says. The event also had digital partners who sold smartphones to drivers with easy EMI options, apart from a training session to sensitise them in terms of customer handling, emergency situations and using the app. For the existing drivers, this was an opportunity to spend some fun time with their families. According to R Raja, a driver from Adambakkam, “It was a jolly time. My kids had a great time at the game zone. Earlier, I’d manage to earn around ₹300 a day. But ever since I got onto this app, I earn at least ₹1,500 a day,” he smiles.