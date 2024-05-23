GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Auto driver from Chennai distributes water to homeless during the scorching summer

| Video Credit: Akhila Easwaran

This auto driver who has driven an auto in Chennai for 33 years, has been distributing water bottles to those in need

Published - May 23, 2024 04:46 pm IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh

“Do you mind if I stop here for a second,” asks S Jayakumar.

This auto driver who has journeyed through Chennai for 33 years has seen an expanding city, an intermingling of autos and technology, and a sharp rise in temperature during the summer lately.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 May 2024: FOR METROPLUS: S.Jayakumar, auto driver distributes water bottles to the needy homeless, and elderly people in Chennai on Friday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 May 2024: FOR METROPLUS: S.Jayakumar, auto driver distributes water bottles to the needy homeless, and elderly people in Chennai on Friday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

He reaches for a large carton of one-litre bottles placed behind the passenger, pulls out one bottle and hands it to a waste collector.

Jayakumar kick-starts his auto and continues to drive. Few words are exchanged between him and his benefactors except an occasional raised hand signalling a blessing and a muttered ‘thanks’. Stranger things have happened in Indian autos.

“Sometime around 2015, I saw another person distributing bottles of water to those who could not access a clean water source. I wanted to replicate that. Everyday, I buy three cartons with 36 bottles and hand them out to those in need. Everyday... except Tuesday. It is my day off as there is not enough savari. I don’t like to make a fuss about it,” he says, smiling.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 May 2024: FOR METROPLUS: S.Jayakumar, auto driver distributes water bottles to the needy homeless, and elderly people in Chennai on Friday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 May 2024: FOR METROPLUS: S.Jayakumar, auto driver distributes water bottles to the needy homeless, and elderly people in Chennai on Friday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Jayakumar says that his mother is supportive and contributes some extra money during the summer, especially because the last few years have been exceptionally hot. “During the monsoon, I buy two cartons instead,” he says.

Though Jayakumar has been taking part in this exercise for nine years now, he does not know the names of most people he hands out water to. “I stop while driving passengers. I cannot afford to waste their time. It is not a chatting sort of relationship. Sometimes they [the passengers] chip in for a bottle or two but there is no obligation. I do it of my own accord,” he says.

Although he does not have a conversational relationship, he has been able to chart out a map of the homeless across the city and knows who usually sits where. They greet him with kindness too, he says.

“Let’s go near the Museum Theatre. There is a kind elderly blind man there,” he says.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 May 2024: FOR METROPLUS: S.Jayakumar, auto driver distributes water bottles to the needy homeless, and elderly people in Chennai on Friday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 May 2024: FOR METROPLUS: S.Jayakumar, auto driver distributes water bottles to the needy homeless, and elderly people in Chennai on Friday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Abdur Rahman grins when he hears Jayakumar’s voice. “Yaaru? Auto driver ah?” he asks, with a flash of recognition. “ Be well,” he says as Jayakumar hands him a bottle. “The police sometimes drive us away but we find our way back. People like thambi help us survive during trying times,” he says.

Jayakumar says though he feels a sense of satisfaction at the end of each day, there is a cost. “There will be days when I drive to familiar spots and not find the regulars. An enquiry at the tea shop would usually reveal that they have died. It is a silent and undignified death. This leaves me disturbed,” he says.

But he is resolute. “I have no choice now, do I?” he adds. The auto, he says cannot stop.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.