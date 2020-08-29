Asleep or awake?

North bid his hand very aggressively. Not many, we believe, would agree with all three of his bids.
Looking at four losers — three top trumps and the ace of diamonds — South went all out. He let the opening club lead run around to his jack — a good start! He then led a heart to dummy’s jack. He was living the good life. South discarded two diamonds on the ace-king of clubs, then cashed two top hearts, following once and discarding the jack of diamonds on the second.
South was down to only trumps and he liked his chances. East covered the jack of spades from the dummy and South conceded two more trump tricks to claim his contract. North took some time to brag about his bidding.
Could the defense have done better other than by leading the ace of diamonds? Yes! The hand was an open book, or should have been, at the point where South led the jack of spades. Declarer was known to have seven spades and West had to have the ace of spades and probably the queen also. It all came down to West’s third spade. If it was the 10, nine, or eight, the defense could prevail. East should not cover the jack, but rather let it run to West’s queen. East can then ruff a heart as South under-ruffs. A club from East finishes the job. South can ruff high, but West just discards and waits for two more trump tricks.
