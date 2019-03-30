Ask, before the last waltz

“Mr. Ferlinghetti has done another pass on his opera and added a fifth movement. We’re trying to get a rough read done here at Coppola’s building in the next month or so and wondered if we could talk you into helping us out. Lawrence has heard you many times on the air and thinks a ‘strait read’ from you would be perfect.”

I have saved this email from over a decade ago. It’s not everyday you get a mail that refers to a legend — publisher and poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti (with a nod to another legend, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola).

Those days I was hosting a radio show in a small but spunky public radio station in San Francisco. Ferlinghetti was 89, albeit a very active 89. He’d been busy working on something he was calling the Warratorio, an opera about war and peace. One of the characters was Mahatma Gandhi. I remember reading the Gandhi bit for the ‘rough read’. Then we all had an Italian lunch in North Beach, just a stone’s throw from Ferlinghetti’s legendary bookstore City Lights. I wish I remembered what I talked to Ferlinghetti about.

It was him

This was the Poet Laureate of San Francisco. This was the man who’d been arrested for obscenity for publishing Allen Ginsberg’s ‘Howl’, a poem I’d searched for in vain on the shelves of the American Center library in Kolkata. He refused tax payments to protest the Vietnam War. When he recited his poem at The Band’s final performance Martin Scorcese filmed it and it became a part of the documentary The Last Waltz.

I could have asked him about all of that. Instead, star-struck and tongue-tied, I probably said something utterly banal and drenched my salad nervously in too much dressing.

Sometimes it’s genuinely difficult to reach across generations to the elderly before the stories disappear. Sometimes we leave it till too late. Sometimes we don’t know what to ask, resorting to pabulum like “What advice do you have for today’s generation?” I remember always wanting to interview the puckish and zestful Zohra Sehgal. I even bought her memoir but I never got around to interviewing her. I did manage to meet 4’11” Mr. Universe Manohar Aich when he turned 100 but he just wanted to read his newspaper in peace.

I was luckier with ceramic artist Beatrice Wood. She had known Annie Besant whom I’d read about in history books, had seen Monet painting in his garden in Giverny, tie-dyed costumes with Isadora Duncan, and fallen for Dada artist Marcel Duchamp. “I am not the Mama of Dada,” she chuckled. “I was on the sidelines, in love with two of the men. All these people are dead, and here I am getting the publicity.”

She had come to India in the 60s, befriended Rukmini Devi Arundale and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, and fallen in love with the country, its saris and handicrafts. She told me an Indian official was aghast at her collection of ‘low caste’ tribal jewellery. She told him, “It’s a shame you don’t know the beauty of your own art.”

But she also fell in love with one of India’s famous scientists, someone from a conservative family. The day I went to meet her in sunny Ojai in California, an Indian visitor was teasing her about that romance. But even at a flirtatious 104, she refused to divulge his name only saying, “I never married the men I loved, I never loved the men I married.” Her visitor, it turned out, was the former prime minister Inder Kumar Gujral.

India remained in her blood. She wore only saris for as long as she could, the original curry queen. She had wicked stories about Biju Patnaik sending officials to get her off the train at Puri so he could meet her, and how a caste-conscious Bihari politician had been terrified she’d march into his kitchen.

Forbidden food

We think of the elderly in terms of old age homes and knee replacements, as repositories for family recipes and family trees, but forget their stories of love and daring, of stolen romances, half-forgotten scandals and forbidden fruit. I grew up around a great-grandmother who made it close to 100 despite eating everything that she was forbidden — deep fried dal boras and ripe jackfruit. I spent summer holiday afternoons piled on my grandmother’s bed listening to her stories. Now mobile phones have replaced grandmothers and the stories go unheard. Anyway we get bored hearing the same old stories not realising they get polished with each telling.

On March 24, Lawrence Ferlinghetti turned 100. There were lines around the block for his big birthday party.

I just hope that amidst all the accolades, somebody asked him to tell stories, the more colourful the better, for in the end that is the inheritance that is invaluable. Sometimes all we have to do is just ask.

Sandip Roy is the author of Don’t Let Him Know, and like many Bengalis likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.