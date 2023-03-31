Asif Iqbal’s love lessons

March 31, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Asif Iqbal has been handholding Indian lovers for 18 years. Be sure, be financially independent, don’t marry secretly, he advises them. “I tell them love with your heart, marry with your head,” Iqbal, 51, says. “Don’t cede your ground or give up your beliefs and convictions so easily. Don’t force anyone, accept the other’s ideas, have space for dialogue, and not a monologue. The success of your relationship is based on equality.”

He’s the no-nonsense love guru — empathetic yet extremely practical — couples can turn to in these divided times. He knows his way around the justice system and has experienced, first-hand, how families react when their progeny pick their own life partners instead of compliantly waiting for their parents to find the ‘perfect fit’, using the worn Indian compendium of caste, creed, class and colour. Collective choice takes priority over individual choice in Indian families, he says pragmatically.

A hateful storm

Not only did he and college mate Ranu Kulshrestha have to battle his family, they had to contend with a self-censoring sub-divisional magistrate in Noida, Delhi, who refused to accept the paperwork for the couple’s proposed marriage under the Special Marriage Act. The nearly 70-year-old law, though flawed, is used by interfaith and intercaste couples to solemnise their love. The official said an Iqbal marrying a Kulshrestha would become a ‘law and order’ issue.

All these years later, as the country hardens its stance against such love, criminalising interfaith marriage in many States, Dhanak of Humanity, the non-profit that Iqbal and Kulshrestha set up in 2005, five years after they married, to help interfaith, intercaste and LGBTQIA+ couples, finds itself a prime witness to a hateful storm. Keeping with the times, it now describes itself as an organisation against forced marriage and honour crimes.

In June, Iqbal is organising a seminar on why natal family violence should be recognised as an honour crime.

Iqbal has just read a piece in The Indian Express about at least 50 ‘ Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ rallies that have been held across Maharashtra since November against ‘love jihad’ and other Islamophobic conspiracy theories. “Things are bad and deteriorating,” he says. “The damage that this is going to do and the perception it will create will make things even more difficult for couples.” Already, the number of couples that call Dhanak for help has fallen dramatically this past year.

People like us

Yet, as he points out, “there is a strong contradiction in what is said and what is practised”. The existence of safe houses and special cells for couples in danger, and repeated judgments from courts that emphasise the right of an individual to marry the person of their choice all contradict the hostile rhetoric.

Though he always tracked the news keenly, Iqbal’s ‘ keeda’ (obsession) for social change flourished after his postgraduate degree in social work. His father was a Master Warrant Officer in the Indian Airforce and Iqbal grew up in places such as Hindan, Chandigarh, Baroda and Delhi, a factor that likely contributed to his early understanding of the diverse nature of this country. He understands Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati.

Iqbal’s dream, that in a decade or so they would have so many couple allies that they would have to book a stadium to celebrate, seems more distant than ever before. Many interfaith and intercaste couples are scared even to share their happy stories. That’s why Sahas, Dhanak’s annual celebration of relationships based on humanitarian values, held every Valentine’s Day since 2014, is even more important today. It’s an acknowledgement of this people-like-us community of lovers.

Be certain of your decision, Iqbal tells every couple who approaches Dhanak: “We speak to the woman separately too and ask her: are you sure?” When I call him, he’s juggling two tricky cases — a newly appointed marriage officer who is not accepting the address proof of a couple, and trying to get Delhi State Legal Services Authority to pitch in. “Did you know every State offers free legal help to those who cannot afford it?”

Building allies

The Iqbal and Kulshrestha who spent their postgraduate days exploring Delhi’s eateries on a Yamaha RX 100 were a carefree couple. Now, together, and with other like-minded people, they must battle an increasingly intolerant nation.

Dhanak spearheads another annual meet, Chayan, a national network of organisations that work on the right to choose in marriage and association. Iqbal’s vision is clear. Build allies and a movement that stands for love; regain lost ground and go back to the time people understood that marriage was a personal issue; find elected representatives and citizens who will speak up for this love, and against the violence faced by those who love differently. “Right now we don’t have a collective of individuals who represent those experiencing such atrocities,” says Iqbal. “The dream is that just like you have people who rally against couples, you will have people who speak up against such divisive ideas.”

Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.