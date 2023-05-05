As King Charles III gets crowned, explore India’s most iconic royal jewels

May 05, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Queen Consort Camilla may have chosen to sidestep controversy by wearing Queen Mary’s crown without the Kohinoor for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. However, even this decision has brought the world’s most famous diamond back into the limelight.

While the Kohinoor (Mountain of Light) journey began at the Mughal court and went on to Nadir Shah’s Persia, to Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab and then to Queen Victoria’s palace, other magnificent jewels and jewellery of Indian origin have also had fascinating trajectories. Physical manifestations of the country’s impeccable craftsmanship, these gems have had colourful pasts, used for everything from power mongering to war strategy.

A rich jewellery tradition ran across all of India’s 600-plus kingdoms. “The Nizam [of Hyderabad], of course, was one of the richest, in terms of land area,” says Usha R Balakrishnan, jewellery historian and author. She adds, “In 1937, he appeared on the cover of Time magazine as the Richest Man in the World.” The Maharajas of Patiala, Kapurthala and Kashmir, were also noted for their riches. Kashmir, more so, because of the sapphire mines in their territory, she adds.

Explaining that Jaipur was extremely wealthy and historically linked to the Mughal court since they served in the Mughal army, Usha says the Scindias of Gwalior, the Gaekwads of Baroda, and the Mysore Maharajas were the other wealthy royal families. “Then there were smaller States like Dharbanga which were mineral-rich states and hence extremely wealthy kingdoms, who put a lot of their money into jewellery,” she adds.

Kings and the Cartiers

Some maharajas were associated with the pieces they adorned: like the Maharaja of Patiala and the Patiala diamond necklace commissioned to Cartier. “Containing a staggering 2,930 diamonds and weighing over a thousand carats, it was mounted in platinum and enhanced by Burmese rubies. And at its center was the yellow 234.6-carat De Beers diamond, the size of a golf ball and the seventh-largest diamond in the world. A reconstructed version of this necklace is now in the Cartier Collection, which travels around the world,” says Francesca Cartier Brickell, descendent of the Cartier family, and author of The Cartiers. Francesca’s great-grandfather was the youngest of the three brothers who made Cartier the eponymous brand for high-end jewellery.

On asking her grandfather Jean-Jacques on what pieces his father was most proud of, she says, “He spoke about the Nawanagar diamond necklace commissioned by the Maharaja of Nawanagar (K S Ranjitsinhji, known as Ranji), which featured the 136-carat, internally flawless Queen of Holland diamond at the centre.”

Stating that Jacques and Ranji were close friends, she says it was a “one-of-a-kind museum-worthy diamond necklace containing the most superb cascade of rare coloured diamonds perhaps ever assembled. Jacques called it ‘the realization of a connoisseur’s dream’.” The Kapurthala emerald turban ornament worn at the maharaja’s famous jubilee celebrations, is another ornament often discussed for its opulent beauty.

The maharajas gave the Cartiers some of their biggest commissions of all time. The royal families that commissioned Cartier included Patiala, Kapurthala, Nawanagar, Mandi, Rajpipla, Indore, Baroda, Hyderabad, amongst others, says Francesca, adding, “Sometimes they would be commissioned by the maharaja for himself, but other times they might be jewels for other members of the royal family, or as gifts — for example in 1947, the Nizam of Hyderabad gifted the then Princess Elizabeth a Cartier tiara and necklace for her wedding to Prince Philip.”

The crown without a head In Kochi’s Hill Palace Museum in Tripunithura, encased in a glass vitrine smudged by time and careless management, is perhaps the country’s only crown that is accessible for the public to view. A gift from the Dutch to the then ruler in 1663, the crown with 69 emeralds, 95 diamonds and 244 rubies set in gold, never made it to any royal head. Legend has it that the rulers of Cochin vowed to leave their heads bare when the Zamorins of Calicut annexed their ancestral seat, until they reclaimed it. Since they never managed to do so, the vow stood strong. The crown was placed on the lap during royal processions and State occasions.

Similarly, the Gaekwads of Baroda’s penchant for pearls is no secret. The seven-stranded pearl necklace, acquired by Khanderao II Gaekwad, regarded as one of the most prolific jewellery collectors of the 19th Century, is testament to the same. And so is the iconic Baroda Pearl Carpet, embellished with 2.2 million pearls, diamonds, rubies and emeralds, that is no longer in the country.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad of the erstwhile royal family and a heritage conservationist, history narrator and textile revivalist, says, “The Baroda family preferred pearls because they were understated, though most precious and hence expensive.” She adds that the pieces were, “an exceptional example of Indian craftsmanship.”

Her love for the pearl carpet goes beyond its beauty. “It is Indian craftsmanship of the highest calibre. And for the intent for which it was made, as an offering to Mecca.”

She continues: “Jewels, in ancient India, were like plumage to a peacock. It was a proclamation of power, acquired for a certain sense of stature. They were also mementos of victory.” Discussing the royals and jewellery, she adds, however, “It is no longer a symbol of power. The attitude towards opulence has changed. We hardly ever wear them except on ceremonial occasions.”

Unseen gems

Save a few bejeweled items like Shahjahan’s ruby-studded wine cup at Kolkata’s Indian Museum and rakodis that belonged to the Mysore Wadiyar family in CSMVS Mumbai, much of what belonged to Indian royal families, is no longer in the country; let alone on display for the public to see. Even the Nizam’s jewels, publicly acquired by the Government of India, are hardly ever put out for display, says Usha.

“India supplied the world with diamonds and gemstones for 2,000 years,” says Usha. “The Deccan plateau is where everything started.” Some of the most magnificent diamonds, including the Kohinoor and the Hope Diamond, which is currently in the Smithsonian, the US, came from Golconda: a clear manifestation of the subcontinent’s deep-rooted connection with historic jewels that still travel the world.