Batting for the big win

“Dhoni!”, “No, Kohli!” The girls at Don Bosco Vyasarpadi scream their opinions on who is the best cricketer. Opinions on the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore captains remain divided. But when asked if they’ve ever seen women’s cricket, the silence is unanimous. One offers a shy grin, “I’ve seen Mithali Raj on a TV advertisement though.”

Ironically, it is Mithali Raj’s shoes each one of them hopes to fill some day. Here in Vyasarpadi, schoolgirls aged seven to 14 are being trained at Don Bosco school grounds by both the school and a student coaching company, School of Sports. For two months now, every day, the girls have been turning up to the school at 6 am or even earlier, to get in two hours of practice before the first bell of the morning.

After Father Thomas Mariaraj joined as principal last year, the school — part of Don Bosco’s not-for-profit wing — and its sports programme received a fresh boost. Trainer John Angel, from the school’s sports academy, began teaching students football, volleyball and carrom.

“When we came to know of what the school was doing, we wanted to pitch in as well,” says Siddarth K, founder, School of Sports. He, along with Rajeshwari Murugesan, joined hands with the school in order to provide free cricket and boxing coaching to the girls.

Football remains Vyasarpadi’s most popular sport. But this group of girls has shown passion for cricket. If you ask Siddarth, however, there is a more pragmatic reason at play here: “We are training only girls, and not boys, in cricket. Because there are already too many boys playing cricket. It’s difficult for these kids to get in. However, with the Government quota and lesser competition, there are higher chances of the girls being employed.”

Helping children move to better neighbourhoods with more stable jobs is one of the school’s top priorities. “In this area, the problem of drugs persists. Ten of our own students have had to be sent to deaddiction centres,” says Father Thomas. “So we want to provide them with better alternatives, keep them occupied, even if they don’t end up being professional players.” According to him, it’s already working: the attendance is up, as is punctuality.

All about technique

The harsh sun is eagerly inching across the sky, but the students’ energy is far from drained. A quick drive shot, with the ball zooming past the fielders, evokes frenzied shouts from the bowler’s side.

“When they started playing, they all wanted to hit just fours and sixes. They’re slowly learning that defence is important as well,” says their coach Sugaragamini MD. Sister of the Indian national team player Thirush Kamini MD, she is an A-level coach accredited by the BCCI-affiliated National Cricket Academy. “We are working on improving their agility and reflexes first.”

Adds fellow coach G Babu, “You see how they’re now checking their grip on the bat, their balance? There has been visible improvement in these two months.” Getting the parents’ support has been crucial. There have been some girls who had to drop out due to objection from their parents, who thought they’d be better off spending their time studying at home.

There remains a glaring gap in their training; ensuring and monitoring if the children get the correct nutrition has not been an easy task. There are around 220 children from the school overall, and they are still looking for sponsors to provide nutritious meals. Ditto for uniforms.

Despite the odds, dreams of playing for India run thick in the air. If not for the fame, just for emulating little things they have learned from their favourite players. Says Taranika, Class VIII, “I want to be like Dhoni. He doesn’t hold on to the cup himself after winning; but shares it with the whole team.”

Interested sponsors can contact 9789991818.