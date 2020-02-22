Goren Bridge | Society

As good as it gets

Neither vulnerable, South deals

Norwegian star Geir Helgemo, one of the world’s best, was South, in today’s deal. The best route to 10 tricks would be to ruff a diamond in dummy, but the excellent opening trump lead prevented that.

Second choice was to set up a long spade in dummy, needing a 4-3 spade split. Helgemo went after this by winning East’s queen of hearts with the ace at trick one, cashing two top spades in dummy, and leading a third spade. When East discarded a club on the third spade, Helgemo ruffed and led the jack of hearts. East won and led a heart to dummy’s nine as West discarded the king of diamonds. This was the position:

As good as it gets

Helgemo now made the elegant play of leading the two of diamonds from dummy! East won with his jack. A club from East would see Helgemo duck, end-playing West, so East led a diamond to dummy’s ace. West had to shed a spade. A spade ruff, establishing dummy’s 10, and a low club now finished West. He had to win and lead another club, giving dummy an entry for the established spade. A beauty!

