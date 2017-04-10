Shades less noticed

When Mayuri Upadhya was a child growing up in Vijayanagar, she used to love the small house her family occupied primarily because it had a nice garden. Despite her mother’s insistence that they move to more spacious quarters, Mayuri was content spending time amidst the branches of the guava tree that grew near the house. “For me, it was that connection with nature and a sense of peace that made Bengaluru home. There were far fewer people in the city then, and Kannadigas are a simple and cultured folk, which in many ways reflects in the way the city was planned.”

Her favourite haunts in the city, are small, green cafés, particularly the ones inside the Cinnamon and Raintree boutiques, for their cosy ambience. “I love spaces like that because they allow me to escape into my imagination. I’ve tried to replicate that in my own garden, even though I live in an apartment, but it is a good place to relax with a book and a cup of filter coffee.”

Filter coffee and simple food are huge draws for her. “I absolutely love places like Adigas, MTR, Vidyarthi Bhavan and Chalukya for the fragrant aromas of hot idlis and coffee,” she says. “The other place I love for food is the food street at VV Puram, where I take all my guests to give them a taste of the unique food combinations, like gulkand and ice cream.”

As an artiste, she feels that while there is always more that can be done to support different crafts, the city strikes a good balance and promotes healthy experimentation. “It is neither too commercial, nor too purist, which is always good. And Bengaluru still has Nrityagram, which I think is something Karnataka should be proud of, apart from being a hub for contemporary dance”

Her arty side enjoys the choices the city offers, from the annual Vastrabharana exhibition to the Soul Sante. “And the festivals!” she says, “Ganesh utsav in the city is brilliant, particularly in the Basavanagudi side.”

It is simple things like this that make up Mayuri’s Bengaluru. Today, the city is known more for its glitzy lifestyle and career opportunities, but it still has a place for the girl who used to climb its trees and finds solace in its quiet green spaces.

This column features insider secrets to Bengaluru