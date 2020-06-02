Hyderabad-based Iconart Gallery’s ‘COVID Expressions’: Preserving the prism of uncertain times

HYDERABAD:

02 June 2020 16:08 IST

The Gallery invites people to document and give an expression to their COVID-19 experiences

Ever wanted to document and express yourself on life during this pandemic? Well, here’s your chance: Hyderabad’s Iconart Gallery’s ‘COVID Expressions’ is a call for all — artists, photographers, craftsmen, folk artists, weavers, designers, architects, homemakers and children to document their lives and experiences in the lockdown period.

Avani Rao Gandra | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Advertising

Advertising

Artist Avani Rao Gandra received a few works from artists who were inspired by her recent month-long exhibition of virtual paintings. “The works had a lot of value; they become a memory. When all these memories come together, it becomes a collective of what we are going through,” she says, explaining the creation of this platform to document.

Visual imagery

Avani didn’t want the collection to be an expression only for artists. “Every one of us is going through challenging times and is affected philosophically and psychologically. It is a basic human tendency to be together and hold hands but now with this pandemic, we are physically distanced and emotionally overwhelmed. Many of us have questions on life and need a space to open up. These memories of everyone, not just artists, will be preserved as visual imagery.”

Topics that one can explore include; Lockdown stories, COVID warriors, Domestic violence, Migration stories, Anxiety and upheaval, Hope and aspiration, Environmental issues, Technology and one world. These subjects are only guidelines; participants are free to choose other topics too. She mentions, “If we leave the topics open, there is a chance that 80 per cent of the entries will have only angle with a clichéd image of virus. We want people to explore and go beyond the usual.”

Selection process

The art works can be in categories such as figurative, abstract, contemporary forms, illustrations, digital art, photography, craft, folk art, installations and video art and participants can use various media such as canvas, paper, photographs, video, pottery, needlework, macramé, papier maché, cloth and found material. “Art works will be selected for the quality of expression on subject and content related to ideas and imagery originating in the COVID-19 times,” she says.

The exhibits will be a like a mini museum for future generations to view. She says, “If we document, we can look back at the the times we went through.”

The last date of submission is June 30; an exhibition of these works will be held at at ICONART gallery in July (with social distancing measures). Exhibits will also be displayed virtually on website www.iconart.in.

Images of art works may be sent to: iconartinfo@gmail.com. For details, 9849968797