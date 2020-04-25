Today’s deal is from an important tournament held recently in Argentina. Most pairs reached six no trump and failed, due to the foul heart split and the unlucky location of the king of diamonds. One declarer, Argentine expert Monica Angeleri, brought it home.

Angeleri won the opening spade lead in hand with the king. She led a heart to dummy’s king and a heart to the jack and ace as West shed a diamond. She cashed three more spade tricks and four club tricks, thanks to the fall of the jack, to reach this three-card ending with the lead in dummy:

She knew that West had started with five diamonds, and she had to play her for the king, as East could just cash a heart if she had that card. She led a low diamond to her eight, putting West on lead with the 10. West had to lead away from her king of diamonds and Angeleri had her slam. Beautifully played!