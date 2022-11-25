Anup Surendranath: a matter of life or death

November 25, 2022 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

The death penalty took over Anup Surendranath’s life in 2013 when India executed Afzal Guru, among those who had been held guilty for the 2001 attack on Parliament. Many raised questions about the fairness of Guru’s trial. That’s when Surendranath realised that we didn’t know much about this deeply polarising subject, even basic facts such as the number of prisoners on death row or the nature of their crimes. He had just returned from Oxford and started teaching at National Law University (NLU), Delhi, and he began to research the subject.

Two years later, when Yakub Memon was hanged for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case, Surendranath, who got involved in the case at the last stage, took the defeat hard. He resigned from his post as a deputy registrar of the Supreme Court, causing a furore when he referred to the highest court’s decision as being among its “darkest hours”.

A hidden world

“I think it has been a creeping takeover actually,” says Surendranath, 41, a professor at NLU, who didn’t realise how the decision to delve deeper after Guru’s hanging would gradually become his life’s work. His Project 39A, which began with a research report and morphed into a criminal justice centre located within NLU, has just had its best year ever as it acquitted eight death row prisoners. It now represents 65% of all death row prisoners in the Supreme Court. “It has been quite encouraging to see the needle can be moved,” he says, underplaying what he does.

In fact, it is thanks to Surendranath’s work and those who began before him, such as Indira Jaising, Anand Grover and Yug Chaudhary, that the apex court recently announced a five-member constitutional bench will review the death penalty process.

Every time Surendranath defends the death penalty by ensuring the state followed proper procedure, he is contributing to keeping the criminal justice system robust. It is key especially in these times when dissent has been criminalised. “The rules apply irrespective of who you are or what you have done; they are a check on the state,” he says. “Has the state exercised its power in the manner in which it has been authorised by the law? And that’s the fight today, isn’t it?” He tries to explain this to his mother who “struggles to come to terms” with the reasons her son defends murderers and rapists.

When he decided to delve deeper into death row in 2013, the National Legal Services Authority helped with access. A dark, hidden world was suddenly thrown wide open to the team, who interviewed 373 of 385 of the country’s death row prisoners. “The part that really got to me was that I felt I was making them suffer. It seemed selfish on my part to keep poking at their suffering, all for my pursuit of research,” he says. “I used to wonder, ‘Is it really worth opening up these wounds?’” The guilt and responsibility he felt made him realise this journey couldn’t end with the report.

A spider’s web

The Death Penalty India Report, published in 2016, was an eye-opener into the arbitrary and often absent justice system for these prisoners. In addition to finding his life’s calling, Surendranath also met his future wife Lubhyathi, an enterprising lawyer who worked with him. He recalls that one of the first things she did was to travel to Baikunthpur in Chhattisgarh, where a death warrant had been issued, to inform the judge that he couldn’t set a date for execution as a review petition was pending in the apex court. After the report was published, they transitioned from research to representation. In its first avatar, Project 39A was called the Death Penalty Litigation Clinic.

Thanks to Project 39A, which now works on much more than the death penalty, the country’s who’s who of criminal lawyers from across the political spectrum fight these tough cases pro bono. “It was important to expose a wide variety of lawyers to these kinds of cases, irrespective of whether they are for or against the death penalty. If you’re interested in due process and fairness and meaningful representation, you have to do these things,” he says. They sign up early in the appeal process rather than at the last stage of mercy petition.

A prisoner on death row in the Thiruvananthapuram central prison once told Surendranath one of the most insightful things he’s ever heard about the justice system: “This whole legal system is like a spider’s web, only the really tiny creatures get caught, the bigger creatures burst through it. The spider itself never gets caught in its own web.”

Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.