Another unusual play

West should probably have led a trump against this contract. It was safer than a diamond lead. He chose the king of diamonds, however, as many would. South won this with the ace, drew trumps in three rounds, and exited with a diamond to West’s queen. What now?
East had high-lowed on the two rounds of diamonds, showing two, and discarded a high club followed by a low club on the trumps. Accordingly, West led the king of clubs and was not surprised when that held the trick. Should South hold the jack of spades, there was nothing to be done to defeat the contract. The favorable position of West’s spades could not be overcome by the defense. West could cash the ace of spades and lead the queen of spades. This would work provided declarer had three spades without the jack. East would then have an entry for his ace of clubs. But if South had two spades and three clubs, he would win with the king of spades, ruff a spade to his hand, and discard a club on the 10 of diamonds.
West found an elegant solution when he shifted to the queen of spades! South couldn’t get back to his hand without using up dummy’s last trump and would end up with three club losers whatever he did. Nice play!
