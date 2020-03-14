Another Louie lament

14 March 2020 16:17 IST

Somebody spiked the punch at the club’s Saturday night duplicate and the players were bidding a little wildly. Hard Luck Louie was feeling his oats when he bid to slam, but the contract had decent play.

The opening heart lead went to dummy’s queen, East’s king, and Louie’s ace. Louie ran the queen of spades at trick two and was quickly down one. East won with his king and returned a heart. “Both kings offside,” said Louie. “Darn my luck!”

Lucky Larry was also feeling the joys, and he arrived in the same contract with the same opening lead. He also covered with dummy’s queen and captured East’s king with the ace. He led the queen of spades, just like Louie had done, but when West followed low, Larry rose with dummy’s ace. He cashed the ace and king of diamonds and was a bit surprised when West showed out but didn’t ruff. Larry ruffed a diamond, cashed the ace of clubs, and ruffed a club in dummy. Another diamond ruff, another club ruff, and Larry discarded his losing heart on one of dummy’s established diamonds — making six!

Larry’s line of play was far superior to Louie’s. The king of spades might have fallen under the ace, or the diamonds might have split 3-2 with the king of spades in the hand with three diamonds. There are other layouts, in addition to this one, where Larry’s line would have also worked.