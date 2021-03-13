Anna University’s device engineers change in a hamlet

In a three-pronged intervention, a soft audiometer developed at the varsity in Guindy is central to how residents at Chinnambedu village got screened, tested and treated for problems of hearing impairment

A fashion industry is built around the retina. In squares, rectangles, pentagonals and so on. Just inches away, the ear languishes in relative obscurity. Hearing aids only rarely become faddish. On closer scrutiny, this argument is specious. In any given population, those requiring a hearing aid would be outnumbered googolplex times by those in need of spectacles.

The disparity is unmistakable when the scene shifts to underprivileged communities. Pardon the pun: Eye camps come out of ears. However, in these communities, many may be living with degrees of hearing loss when they do not have to.

Launched during the lockdown, a pilot project involving an indigenously-designed “soft audiometer” from Anna University is an illustration.

Rotary Club of Madras Temple City; MERF Institute of Speech and Hearing (MERF-ISH; in association with Madras ENT Research Foundation) and the National Hub for Healthcare Instrumentation Development (NHHID) at Anna University run this pilot at Chinnambedu village, a half-an-hour drive from Red Hills.

It addresses the twin barriers — accessibility and affordability — to treating hearing disabilities.

The tech part

NHHID, sustained by the Science & Technology Department, Government of India, has created a software-based audiometer with protocols from MERF-ISH.

Prof. S. Muttan, Head of the Department, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Anna University and coordinator, NHHID, explains: “Ten years ago, my research student Rajkumar and I began working on a soft audiometer for early detection of hearing defects. We noticed two barriers to early detection — accessibility and affordability. Accessibility is the point of care, which means the service should be accessible from wherever and at whatever time.”

In the market This soft audiometer is being readied for the market.

S. Muttan, coordinator, National Hub for Healthcare Instrumentation Development (NHHID) Anna University points out talks with potential vendors for commercialisation of the product are under way.

“Anna University, Madras ENT Research Foundation and the vendor would hold equal shares in it,” explains Muttan.

“The soft audiometer will be available on the cloud for people to access it from anywhere, in a pay-per-service model.”

To a question, Muttan underlines that it will be used for community-service initiatives such as the one under way at Chinnambedu.

The soft audiometer is being promoted as a cost-effective alternative to the regular hardware-based audiometer. It carries out the same function: Plotting the audiogram of the right and left ear, he explains.

“We looked at the PC, and through its sound blaster card, we developed a similar procedure. In software form, this tool can be loaded into a standalone system — a PC or a mobile. This way, anyone can test their ears for hearing defects. We wanted to validate our work, and so we worked with Madras Medical College back then. Four years ago, we found a good partner in MERF Research Foundation. Being an audiologist, Ranjith Rajeswaran provided testing protocols for the software and validated and authenticated it,” elaborates Muttan.

“There are two versions of the soft audiometer — a professional version that will be used by audiologists. The other one is for the general public, which can be used by anybody across the globe, as it would be web-based, and available on the cloud.”

Says Ranjith, director, MERF-ISH, “The version for the general public needs more machine learning and data, and so, we are launching only the professional version now. This version was used for the project at Chinnambedu.”

The social part

Ranjith recalls that when he approached Rotary Club of Madras Temple City with the vision of tackling hearing problems in underprivileged communities, the Club wanted to know how it could be a part of it.

“I told them that I need a village first,” he discloses.

Chinnambedu was a straight choice as the Club’s social activities were already on steam there.

With around 360 families, Chinnambedu is actually a hamlet, now adopted under what is called “Hearing For Life” programme helmed together by these organisations.

Stint for students in product development National Hub for Healthcare Instrumentation Development (NHHID) was established at Anna University in 2011, with funding from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India “to address problems relating to indigenisation of medical devices”.

“For the last 30 years I am working in the area of biomedical engineering, and the biggest problem we have been facing is that we develop good prototypes, but lack the manufacturing facilities to bring it to standards required by industries. There is a huge last-mile dis-connectivity, which Anna University seeks to bridge through NNHID. The laboratory prototypes should see the light. The good gadgets we develop should reach the market, having been reshaped into products,” says S. Muttan, head of the department, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Anna University and coordinator, NHHID.

“Around 10 years ago, the Department of Science and Technology sanctioned ₹15 crore and we developed an antibiogram scope, a device that can identify the right antibiotic for UTI, in as just six hours,”explains Muttan. “We have developed 10 products, five of which are in the market. A few more are in the pipeline.”

NHHID takes a multi-disciplinary approach to developing these instruments, marshalling resources from various departments.

Muttan also points out that NNHID has collaborated with institutions such as IIT-Madras; Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; Christian Medical College Vellore and Tanuvas Veterinary College, for various projects.

“The screening began by the end of November in 2020. We went in person, wearing proper PPE suits, and knocked on the doors of the families in the village; we surveyed 320 families. The soft audiometer enables us do the testing via the cloud. Before that, we had to figure out who needed to be tested. In the second stage, we took the equipment (the hardware-based audiometers) and the software and set up testing stations, and fixed appointments, and got the testing done. Seventy-two persons were diagnosed with differing levels and forms of hearing impairment,” says Ranjith. “Out of them, 52 have been diagnosed so far. Some required just medical management. Some others, hearing aids. A few require surgery.”

He continues: “Rotary Club of Temple City had donated 60 hearing aids, some of which we used at Chinnambedu. A mould based on the beneficiary’s ear canal has to made, and fitted to the hearing aid. The process of creating the mould takes two to three weeks. We brought the material required to create the mould.”

Ranjith explains that for creating a mould, the actuals would come up to ₹150 — having it done in the market would soak up ₹300 to ₹400 — and so only the actuals were being charged, and this was sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Ranjith continues: “We would ask those requiring surgery to go to the nearby ENT hospital. If they cannot afford that, we would talk to ENT specialists at MMC or Kilpauk Medical College or MERF Research Foundation and have the surgeries done for them. Some of the children may require a cochlear implant. In the Tamil Nadu health system, there is a free cochlear implant programme.”

On the cloud

On what next for Chinnambedu, Ranjith says: “We will be rolling out a self-sustaining model. At the end of March, we would visit the village to see if a hearing testing booth can be set up.”

Periodically, a small team will head to Chinnambedu to do the testing at the booth, and the results will be relayed via the cloud to specialists in Chennai.

Ranjith adds: “The idea is that nobody in Chinnambedu who has a hearing defect has to live with it.”