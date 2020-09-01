Message with artwork and a song

Animal water bowl project’s open artwork contest and launch of a song

As a part of the Animal Water Bowl Project (AWBP) India’s continuous education programme on animal welfare and rights, an open art contest and a video song were launched last week. AWBP India was started in 2017 to create a platform where every stray animal gets safe drinking water round the clock, throughout the year. With a team of three on board, AWBP has 25 active volunteers globally engaged in different activities.

Open artwork contest

For the contest, AWBP chose ‘Human compassion towards animals’ as the theme. They received 72 artworks from participants. Founder of AWBP, Lakshman Molleti says, “Everyone did a wonderful job with their skills. Glad to see all, from students to art experts participating in this contest. We have chosen this contest in order to make people realise how one should utilise their skill for a good cause and inspire people around.It also helped us to make them realise the importance of animals in our community and their responsibility.”

Song on animals

Another AWBP activity during the lockdown was the launch of asong to spread awareness on animal welfare . The Trust’s ideology behind the song for animals is, according to Lakshman, “There are many songs on humans to convey different emotions. So we thought of introducing a new activity where we come up with video songs on animals.”

He adds, “These songs will be entertaining and also useful in spreading the message of being compassionate towards animals. We released our first video song ‘Humans’ on August 15. This song was launched in four Indian languages — Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.” Through the song, AWBP focusses on the pain of animals.

The lyrics for the song is written by Lakshman and sang by Chaitrika S, Hima Bindu, Tejaswini Velpuri.