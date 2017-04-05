Rescues on the runway

She was the first ever designer to showcase a vegan collection at the New York Fashion Week, and features in the book Choosing a Good Life by Ali Berman. Leanne Mai-Ly Hilgart, a New Yorker who juggles her award-winning fashion label Vaute Couture and the cause of animal rights says with a laugh, “In a world where there’s a lot to get done, it’s nice to know someone who can love you even if you don’t get anything done… that I’m still an okay person — my Audrey still loves me.” She’s referring to her mixed-breed dog who was adopted from an animal shelter and named after actress Audrey Hepburn, “for also being a strong female brunette”.

A long-time advocate of shelter adoption, Hilgart reveals that she and her college classmates would regularly go to shelters to walk the dogs and play with the cats. “People should see how wonderful rescued animals are. When you adopt them, they’re so grateful for their new life and this creates a special bond,” she says. She recalls how withdrawn Audrey was when they first met. “She was a quiet dog who didn’t do much. Shelter animals are sometimes scared and upset — they’re not themselves. I was warm and patient with her, and now she’s this goofy dog who makes everyone laugh.”

An opportunity to adopt knocked again when she heard crying noises outside her apartment window. She rushed downstairs to find a panicked adult cat mewing on the pavement and trying desperately to get indoors. Even as she put up adoption flyers, she knew that she would end up keeping her. “She was nuzzling with me just the next day, and was so sweet and grateful. She has a little moustache, so I named her Charlie (like Chaplin),” she says.

After Fashion Week concluded, Hilgart started to think of ways to demonstrate how rewarding it is to adopt rescued animals such as the ones in her own home. The result was a runway show that doubled up as an adoption drive. Her models walked the ramp wearing her creations and cradling adoptable shelter dogs in their arms. Every dog in the show found a loving owner, including a 12-year-old dog who had been waiting at a shelter for nine long years.

“The whole team cried when he found a home,” she says of the senior dog’s fairytale beginning. Hilgart, whose collection includes a T-shirt that reads, ‘I hope to be the person my rescue thinks I am’, has found homes for 50 such dogs at other adoption events and has a message for people who are considering getting a rescued pet. “It’s a no-brainer,” she says. “They will treat you like their hero and you will be effortlessly loved for a very long time. If you have a chance to find a best friend and save a life, just do it!”