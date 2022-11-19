Andhra Pradesh philatelic exhibition to be held in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2022 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

A philatelic exhibition is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle and will be held in Visakhapatnam from November 23 to 25. The main objective of the exhibition is to promote the hobby of stamps collection and give an opportunity for eminent philatelists as well as budding philatelists and students of Andhra Pradesh to exhibit their stamp collections.

“The number of philatelists has grown in Andhra Pradesh and the hobby of philately is soaring notwithstanding the electronic revolution. It goes without saying that any stamp is more than just a postage stamp; it represents the culture, heritage, history, flora and fauna of a country. The exhibition is a great opportunity for the budding philatelists of Andhra Pradesh, as well as in the country to show-case their talent; this is also an opportunity for the public to gain knowledge about our rich heritage through the medium of philately,” says Abhinav Walia, chief post master general, Andhra Pradesh Circle.

A special souvenir containing the layout of exhibits, various committees of exhibition, interesting articles on philately will also be brought out to mark the occasion. Special covers along with special cancellations will be released on various themes every day. These special covers shall be made available for sale at the post office at the venue of the exhibition. After the exhibition the special covers will also be sold in all philatelic bureaus in AP Circle.

The Exhibition will also have a segment for students to showcase their exhibits under the category ‘youth class competition’. The event will include essay writing, stamp design, letter writing competitions and quizzes as well.

The exhibition will be held at Parvathi Kalyanamandapam (Subbalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam), Subbalakshmi Nagar, Railway New Colony.

