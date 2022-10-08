Ananthalakshmi Venkitarman sees light despite the darkness 

Ananthalakshmi Venkitarman exudes positivity

It is all about the perception. That is the message that comes across strongly when you speak to Ananthalakshmi Venkitarman — who describes herself as a leader, researcher, and also a disability inclusion specialist and consultant. Although visually impaired, it has not deterred Ananthalakshmi from following on her dreams. She has had a successful career in the corporate field for 22 years and has completed a PhD on blindness, focussing on blind achievers.

Ananthalakshmi founded EquiBeing. “I started the organisation to enhance the education, employment, livelihood and quality of life of persons with disabilities.”

Passionate about festivities and traditions, Ananthalakshmi says she learns life skills and lessons from them. “I have been displaying my golu (doll) collection for the past 20 years and we come up with a theme every year. The past two years, the theme was COVID-19. This year the theme was Equibeing.”

Apart from the dolls, she inherited, Ananthalakshmi included dolls that spoke about disability and inclusion. There were dolls on crutches, a wheelchair or carrying a white cane. This is my way of using Dasara to start a dialogue with friends, family and neighbours.”

The doll display calls for team work, Ananthalakshmi says. “It opens doors for socialising and learning about one’s heritage. When people visit me, and ask about the dolls with disability, that creates a platform for me to share my voice. This is what I want to do on a larger scale. I want to reach out to the world with stories of people with disability. I believe disability is not something new as we all go through temporary or permanent disabilites, or have donned the role of a caretaker. What needs to be addressed is their inclusion.”

“Why can we not accept people with disability? Why does the world look differently when someone steps out with a white cane or on crutches? Why do they overreact or underreact?”

Ananthalakshmi wants Equibeing to be accessible to all. “Inclusion is a matter of the mind and heart.”

Contact: equibeing@gmail.com