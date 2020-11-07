07 November 2020 16:50 IST

A typically aggressive modern auction. Bidding a close game, however, doesn’t earn you the game bonus — you still have to make it!

It looks like declarer will need West to hold the ace of clubs, but that is not likely. West needs at least one high spade for his one no trump bid. Should he also hold the ace of clubs, that would leave East with very little to justify his bidding.

Looking for an extra chance, South remembered the auction. West might have made a negative double rather than bidding one no trump if he had four hearts. There was a good chance that hearts were splitting 3-3. Even if West could ruff the third heart, it would probably be with a doubleton spade and that wouldn’ t mean an extra loser for South. Hoping for the best, South cashed the ace and king of hearts and crossed to dummy with the queen of hearts, pleased that hearts split evenly. He now ruffed a diamond before finally leading a low spade to dummy’ s queen.

It worked like a charm. East won with his singleton king, but he had to either give dummy the king of clubs or yield a ruff-sluff. 10 tricks for South either way after a very well- played hand.