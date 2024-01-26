GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An exhibition in Visakhapatnam that offers a peep into the depths of the ocean

Experience the underwater world while walking through a 250-foot-long tunnel aquarium in Visakhapatnam and also explore a world of exotic birds and animals

January 26, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Experience a 180-degree view of the depths of the marine world at the Marine Park exhibition at Beach Road and view the wonders of the ocean from close quarters. The exhibition, that started in Visakhapatnam 10 days ago, has a 250-foot-long tube tunnel through which visitors can step in and view over 150 varieties of fish.

Sting ray, eels, zebra fish, pufferfish and many other fascinating species move around in the tunnel.

Among the unique fish species displayed in the exhibition is the Arapaima variety, considered to be among the world’s largest freshwater fish and valued at ₹3.5 lakh in the market presently.

Built at a cost of ₹6.5 crore, the exhibition has a separate section for birds and animals. Here, over 70 species are on display. These include African grey parrot, golden and silver pheasants from New Zealand, blue-and-yellow macaw from Australia, conure from South Africa, ostrich, German rabbit, pocket monkey, a pair of sugar gliders and guinea pigs. The exhibition also has a ball python and an albino ball python, species native to West and Central Africa.

With a team of 400 support staff, proprietor Raja Reddy has been on guard to maintain the water temperature, salinity levels and ensuring the purifying filters are working right. “Inside the tunnel, we have to maintain a temperature of 24 to 28 degree Celsius. The birds and animals have a dedicated staff who are taking care of their specific dietary needs,” says Raja, who has been in the business of amusement parks for over three decades.

In addition to the marine tunnel and bird and animal section, the expo hosts an exhibition showcasing handicrafts from local artisans and amusement rides.

The exhibition is on at the AU Grounds, beside AU Convention Centre, Beach Road. From noon to 10pm.

