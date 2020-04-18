An epidemic of lies

At the time of an epidemic or pandemic, we try and protect ourselves by keeping away from the germ or virus that is spreading. We take precautions and attempt to keep within reach of available vaccines. And then we hope for the best.

Our minds and all our time today have been taken up by COVID-19, which is a physical virus. But what are we to do about the quickfire spread of a virus that is mental, psychological, and that directly attacks our moral health?

Banana republic bizarreness

When people look back and examine this period, it’s quite likely they will say that the COVID-19 virus attacked India at a time when we were already reeling under a deadly epidemic of lies generated and spread by the very institutions meant to protect the republic and its people. Future historians will be able to trace the ‘community spread’ of this epidemic and map its dreadful progress step by step.

For instance, the police in India have always been open to using brutal force against anybody vulnerable, never mind legality or fairness. For decades, governments have misused their control over the police and security forces, and other arms of the state have helped to slide this collusion under the carpet.

From time to time, police forces have also enthusiastically framed and jailed people falsely when they are deemed enemies of the state. Now, over the last few years, the unholy nexus between law enforcement and communal bias has become an openly celebrated marriage blessed by an increasingly partisan judiciary.

Today, we see a great triumph of this banana republic bizarreness as Sudha Bharadwaj completes a whole year in jail, and we see Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha being taken into custody under the same Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. We, the public, are simply asked to have faith in the far-fetched police accusations against these notable public activists.

Children’s story

The children’s story we are being told to believe goes like this: 1) We can’t show you any real proof, but we believe these activists are not only Maoist sympathisers but enablers; 2) Because we are in police uniform, you must believe us when we say that Maoists, who in 50 years of activity have never once had the courage of their rhetoric to attack any religious fundamentalist group, Hindutva or Islamist, and who have rarely over-reached themselves strategically, are now planning an attack on the most heavily protected man on the sub-continent, the Prime Minister.

Historically, most of our leaders have had a carefully stingy relationship with the truth and with the public sharing of it. Now, that tenuous relationship has completely collapsed, with brazenly fictitious political proclamations being propped up by a totally servile media.

In a real democracy, even an unstable megalomaniac like Donald Trump can’t get away from facing an assiduously interrogative press. In India, the man who leads our government has not faced a real press conference even once.

And so we have a Prime Minister who refuses to answer any questions from non-poodles. In the one-way conversations he enjoys, he lobs rhetorical ‘questions’ at himself and then hits them out of the park.

In this environment, it is important to remember that the one overarching definition of the citizen could be he or she who asks questions all the time. To search for the truth and to see it and retain it — in this time of the Lie Epidemic — that is our only inoculation.

Ruchir Joshi is a filmmaker and columnist