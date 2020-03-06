Lean on her

Numbers game

Anitha S, the Branch Manager of State Bank of India in K Pudur, heads a team of half-a-dozen women. What’s new, you ask? This team makes the only all-women branch office of SBI in not only Madurai, but whole of Tamil Nadu.

However, Anitha, who came on transfer from Chennai in May last year, calls it a coincidence. “Now that it has happened, I take small measures to make our work atmosphere and style different,” she says. And, under her, the branch has registered a growth of ₹14 crores. She says that business is growing through word-of-mouth as much depends on how customers are treated by the staff.

As soon as she took over, Anitha worked on the bank’s interiors; she tweaked colour combinations, panel designs, and the lay-out. But she gives most of the credit to her team members, who have been with the branch for the last three to five years.

Manager (Operations) P K Pathmaavathi, Cash officer Suganthi S, Associates Banurekha S and Thouheedha Banu N S who function as single window operators, the Business Development Manager Asreen Riya Fathima and supporting staff V Pillammai — they all support and step in for each other. “In times of domestic emergency or crisis, we are able to approach our boss without any fears,” says Thouheedha.

Anitha says her doors are always open for complaints and suggestions. But she does have her share of difficult customers. “Some people, it they are not satisfied with the response at the first point of query, choose to take up the complaint with the head office instead of approaching the Branch Manager,” says Pathmaavathi. “I have been bluntly told that I am incapable of solving problems because I’m a woman,” adds Anitha.

Strangely, the branch has not been assigned a security guard and the women have pepper spray for self-defence. The team at Pudur police station, and the SP, are just a shout away, if the need arises.

The women breeze through tasks typically assigned to men in other branches, such as downing the heavy shutters every evening after the office closes and opening it the next morning, buying diesel for the generator and switching it on in case of power cuts, and loading cash in the ATM.

Women on track

S Anitha, the only woman Senior Assistant Loco Pilot in Madurai Division of Southern Railways, is on her way to becoming the first woman loco pilot too. She has cleared the exam and trained in passenger trains through night shifts, and her promotion letter is due any time. Ask her whom she credits her success to, and without batting an eyelid, she says “my children”.

She can never forget the many night shifts when she’s had to stay away from them. “Every mother will suffer anxiety. I try to maintain my composure. There have been days when I came back home to a child down with fever,” she says. And after her shift, Anitha herself might not be able to get some rest immediately, despite having to start for her night shift the same day. “Situations become challenging, but I never sulk,” she says.

S Thenmouli joined as a Trackwoman on compassionate grounds after her husband passed away 15 years ago. Her job was to dig out track ballast daily and walk kilometres to the nearest railway station carrying loads of crushed stones. “It was not easy but I had to earn money,” she says. Now promoted to Gate keeper at Ramanathapuram crossing gate from 8 pm to 10 am, she says she sometimes faces troubles from miscreants loafing around in the nights.

A major problem railway women on field face is lack of toilets. “ We do the full shift, even if we are not able to relieve ourselves,” says Anitha.

Railway Protection Force Constable Chinchu Shekhar says while her job is to ensure safety of passengers and protect railway property, sometimes, certain situations unnerve her. Like a recent suicide attempt by a woman at Madurai Railway Station. “I spotted her sitting in a corner of the platform and she was looking strange. She had poisoned herself and her two-year-old child; I immediately rushed them to the hospital. While the child survived and was united with the rest of the family, the mother died. The incident still haunts me,” says Chinchu. The Senior Divisional Manager R P Rathipriya, to whom the women employees report their difficulties, says there is no gender discrimination when a job is assigned. “It is often the mental make-up of colleagues that creates invisible and impenetrable barriers between men and women and fails to remove obstacles,” she says.

Currently undergoing training, the to-be-appointed Station Master Panchami Vasudevan points out that implicit biases do not stop women from joining the workforce.

Compassion first

Around 600 policewomen can reach out to T Lilly Grace, the only woman Assistant Commissioner of Police in Madurai City in times of distress. She has recently been appointed the chairperson of Internal Complaints Cell.

Although she has not received many complaints about harassment at workplace, she says that most women find the confidence to pour their hearts out to her regarding their family and personal problems.

Her informal interactions with women police personnel on their morning and night beats often reveal high stress levels.

“A majority of them complain about lack of enough leaves, missing out on family functions, fatigue from being on duty 24 X 7 without holidays,” says Lilly, who also takes the two dozen women who come directly under her in Anna Nagar where she is posted, on outings once in two or three months.

We bump into her team one night at the Walker’s Club. It is 9 pm and they all sit together cracking jokes. Now is when they get some free time to share a few laughs over a meal or some ice-cream. “A healthy and friendly dialogue is important and empathy is a tool for their empowerment too,” says Lilly.

It is in moments like these that they reflect on the challenging nature of their work and the multiple flaws in the system.

“An informal meeting is an opportunity to uninhibitedly thank and commend each other,” says Lilly. She believes that police women choose compassion as a tool to promote safety and justice among the public.

And incidentally, for the first time, she informs us, the city’s women police force would be celebrating International Women’s Day this year.

“We have planned cultural programmes, talent, and entertainment shows,” beams Lilly.