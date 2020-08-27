An Ad-making contest will put your marketing skills to test

The proceeds from the contest will go towards Concern India Foundation

Get creative with your marketing skills in this contest. Create an Ad, presented by Livinguard, is being organised by Secure Giving, in aid of Concern India Foundation’s work in education, health and community development. The theme is: INSPIRE — How can you be the change you want to see in your nation?

Says Kavita Shah, CEO of Concern India Foundation, “Lockdown Diaries was conceptualized as a fund-raiser . It started as a competition for writing and art and experienced a runaway success. In the meantime, we realized that there was a lot of scope to launch a Create an Ad segment.”

There are three age groups for the contest: 10 to 14, 15 to 18 and 18 and above. Entries can be submitted with a fee of ₹500. Apart from prize money and a certificate, winners get a one-on-one session with judges Ashok Kurien, Colvyn Harris, Mahesh Mathai and Praveen Kenneth.

Window for submissions closes on September 5. Visit securegiving.net/createanad.