An Ad-making contest will put your marketing skills to test

Get creative with your marketing skills in this contest. Create an Ad, presented by Livinguard, is being organised by Secure Giving, in aid of Concern India Foundation’s work in education, health and community development. The theme is: INSPIRE — How can you be the change you want to see in your nation?
Says Kavita Shah, CEO of Concern India Foundation, “Lockdown Diaries was conceptualized as a fund-raiser . It started as a competition for writing and art and experienced a runaway success. In the meantime, we realized that there was a lot of scope to launch a Create an Ad segment.”
There are three age groups for the contest: 10 to 14, 15 to 18 and 18 and above. Entries can be submitted with a fee of ₹500. Apart from prize money and a certificate, winners get a one-on-one session with judges Ashok Kurien, Colvyn Harris, Mahesh Mathai and Praveen Kenneth.
Window for submissions closes on September 5. Visit securegiving.net/createanad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath